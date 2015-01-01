पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दंतेवाड़ा में हादसा:500 सीटर पोटाकेबिन में लगी आग, डेढ़ करोड़ से ज्यादा का नुकसान, बच्चों के सामान से लेकर 10 साल का रिकॉर्ड जला

दंतेवाड़ा8 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कारली के पोटाकेबिन में सुबह 4.30 बजे की तस्वीर, यहां आग लगने से पूरा दस्तावेज, किताबें, 30 लैपटॉप, आलमारी, कम्प्यूटर आदि सामान खाक हो गए।
  • एक कर्मचारी नहीं उठती तो जिंदा जल सकती थीं दो महिला कर्मचारी

दंतेवाड़ा में मंगलवार सुबह उस वक्त प्रशासनिक महकमे में हड़कम्प मच गया जब खबर मिली कि कारली का 500 सीटर कन्या आवासीय परिसर धू-धू कर जल रहा है। 10 साल पहले चटाई से बना पोटाकेबिन आधे घंटे में जलकर खाक हो गया। घटना सुबह करीब सवा 4 बजे की है। गनीमत है संस्था में अभी बच्चे नहीं थे वरना बड़ा नुकसान हो सकता था और अगर समय पर अनुदेशक सुकमती कश्यप नहीं उठती तो पोटाकेबिन में सो रहीं दो महिला कर्मचारी जिंदा जल सकती थीं। आगजनी में अब तक के सारे दस्तावेज, बच्चों के कपड़े, सारे रिकॉर्ड, किताबें, लैब, 30 लैपटॉप, बेड, गद्दे, कैमरे, आलमारी, कम्प्यूटर सहित सारे सामान जलकर खाक हो गए। आग बुझाने दमकल की दो गाड़ियां लगाईं गईं। काफी मशक्कत के बाद आग पर काबू पाने 3 घंटे लग गए। डीईओ राजेश कर्मा ने बताया कि अभी डेढ़ करोड़ से ज़्यादा नुकसान होने का अनुमान है। सूची बनाई जा रही है। खबर मिलते ही सुबह ही छविंद्र कर्मा, जिला पंचायत अध्यक्ष तूलिका कर्मा, जिपं सदस्य सुलोचना कर्मा, रामू राम नेताम सहित अन्य नेता भी मौके पर पहुंचे। रामू राम ने कहा कि अगर समय पर अफसर सजग हो जाते तो इतना बड़ा नुकसान नहीं होता। मामले की जांच जरूरी है।

मामले की जांच होगी
कारली के पोटाकेबन में आगजनी मामले की जांच के लिए कलेक्टर दीपक सोनी ने जांच टीम बनाई है। तीन सदस्यीय जांच टीम में गीदम तहसीलदार प्रीति दुर्गम को रखा गया है। इसके अलावा सीएसईबी व शिक्षा विभाग के भी अफ़सर होंगे।

संजोकर रखा था सामान
स्कूल खुलने के बाद कारली के पोटा केबिन में पढ़ने वाली छात्राएं जब वापस आएंगी तो उन्हें उनका सुरक्षित रखा सामान अब नहीं मिलेगा। बहुत ही भरोसे के साथ बच्चियां सामान से भरी पेटियों को छोड़कर घर गई हुई हैं।

आग देखी तो दो महिला कर्मचारियों को जगाया
सुबह 3 बजे से लाइट और पंखा बन्द- चालू हो रहे थे। बाहर से पटाखों जैसी आवाज आने लगी। मैंने बाहर निकलकर देखा तो आग भभक रही थी, टाइल्स के टुकड़े हो रहे थे। आग दूसरे नम्बर के ब्लॉक तक फैलना शुरू हो गई थी। यहीं दो महिला कर्मचारी सो रहीं थीं। मैंने उन्हें जगाया। हम सब घबरा गए। 4:11 बजे मैंने अधिकारियों को कॉल किया। सभी यहां पहुंचे। दमकल की गाड़ियां बुलाईं। मंजर बहुत ही भयावह था। चंद मिनटों की देर भी होती तो और भी बड़ा नुकसान होता।
जैसा कि सुकमती ने भास्कर को बताया

5 साल पहले खत्म हो चुकी चटाई वाले पोटाकेबिन की अवधि
दंतेवाड़ा| साल 2009-10 में दंतेवाड़ा में पोटा केबिन बनाए गए थे। चटाई के बने इस पोटाकेबिन की अवधि 5 साल पहले ही खत्म चुकी थी। तब भी 7 पोटाकेबिनों के 3000 बच्चों की जान के साथ खिलवाड़ किया जा रहा था। बताया जा रहा है कि कई बार अधीक्षक खुद मांग कर थक चुके थे। कई जगह चटाइयां सड़ चुकी हैं तो कहीं गिरने की कगार पर हैं। पोटाकेबिनों में अधिकतम 500 बच्चे रहते हैं। ऐसे में उनकी जान के साथ बड़ा खिलवाड़ हो रहा है।
बताया जा रहा है इन पोटाकेबिनों को बनाने बड़ी राशि की जरूरत पड़ेगी। लेकिन मांग के बाद भी शासन स्तर से स्वीकृति तक नहीं मिल रही। इन पोटाकेबिनों में दंतेवाड़ा, सुकमा, बीजापुर, नारायणपुर सहित अन्य जिलों के अंदरुनी गांवों के बच्चे पढ़ाई करते हैं।

बांस की चटाई की बजाए भवन बनवाया जाएगा
दंतेवाड़ा जिले में 17 पोटाकेबिन में करीब 7000 बच्चे रहकर पढ़ाई करते हैं। इनमें कारली, कासोली, बांगापाल, हितामेटा, कुआकोंडा और गाटम के पोटाकेबिन हैं, जो चटाई के बने हुए हैं। जिनके रीकंस्ट्रक्शन की मांग की गई है। जिला पंचायत अध्यक्ष तूलिका कर्मा ने भी कहा कि बांस की चटाई की बजाए भवन बनवाया जाएगा। इसके लिए शासन से मांग करेंगे।

सीधी बात
राजेश कर्मा, डीईओ, दंतेवाड़ा
सवाल - चटाई वाले पोटाकेबिनों को बने 10 साल से ज़्यादा हो गया इनकी अवधि तो खत्म हो चुकी है
-हां चटाई से निर्मित पोटा केबिनों की अवधि खत्म हो चुकी है।
सवाल - तब बच्चों की जान के साथ क्यों खिलवाड़ किया जा रहा है?
-7 पोटाकेबिन चटाई से निर्मित हैं, जिनकी रिपेयरिंग का काम अभी किया जा रहा है।
सवाल - क्या इतना पर्याप्त है?
-नहीं अभी जितने भी जगह रिपेयरिंग के काम हो रहे हैं वहां चटाइयां तब भी रहेंगी ही। इसे हटाकर भवन बनाना जरूरी है।
सवाल - इसके लिए क्या प्रयास होंगे?
-चटाइयों से बने पोटा केबिन को दोबारा बनाने राज्य शासन को पूर्व में प्रस्ताव भेजा गया था। स्वीकृति अभी नहीं मिली है। दोबारा प्रस्ताव भेजा जाएगा।

