वारदात:8 लोगों ने 1 लाख की निर्माण सामग्री चुराई, तीन गिरफ्तार

दंतेवाड़ाएक घंटा पहले
किरंदुल में भवन निर्माण की सामग्री की चोरी कर बेचने और चोरी के सामान को खरीदने वाले कुल 3 आरोपियों को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किया है। घटना रविवार रात की है। यहां 8 लोगों ने मिलकर करीब 1 लाख रुपए के सरिया, रॉड रिंग सहित अन्य निर्माण सामग्री की चोरी की और फिर कबाड़ी के पास ले जाकर बेच दिया। घटना की रिपोर्ट किरंदुल थाने में सामान मालिक और ठेकेदार विनोद कुमार ने कराई। एफआईआर के बाद पुलिस चोरों की पतासाजी में जुट गई। सीसीटीवी फुटेज भी खंगाले गए। 24 घंटे के अंदर पुलिस ने 3 आरोपियों को दबोच लिया। पकड़े जाने के बाद आरोपियों ने पुलिस को बताया कि विजय झाड़ी अपने मालिक की बुलेरो कैंपर वाहन को लेकर निकला। अपने साथी धीरज सहित 6 अन्य लोगों के साथ मिलकर किरंदुल के चटाई कैंप कबाड़ी संचालक एस कुमार को रात में ही बेच दिया। पुलिस ने सभी सामान को जब्त कर लिया है। एसपी डॉ अभिषेक पल्लव व एएसपी राजेन्द्र जायसवाल ने बताया कि तीनों आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर न्यायालय में पेश करने के बाद रिमांड पर भेजा गया है। फरार 6 आरोपियों की भी जल्द गिरफ्तारी होगी। कार्रवाई में एसडीओपी देवांश सिंह राठौर के साथ एसआई विवेकानंद पटेल, प्रधान आरक्षक उमेश कुंजाम, आरक्षक योगेश कुंजाम, मकसूदन मंडावी, राम नायक, सुभाष प्रसाद का सराहनीय योगदान रहा है।

