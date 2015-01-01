पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नई पहल:नक्सलवाद के खिलाफ दंतेवाड़ा पुलिस के ‘बदलता मन’ अभियान का शुभारंभ

दंतेवाड़ाएक घंटा पहले
  • ‘लोन वर्राटू’ के तहत नया अभियान शुरू, सरेंडर नक्सलियों ने कराई लांचिंग

नक्सलवाद पर दंतेवाड़ा पुलिस का ‘बदलता मन’ अभियान अब भारी पड़ने वाला है। ‘लोन वर्राटू’ अभियान के तहत दंतेवाड़ा पुलिस ने एक नया अभियान ‘बदलेम एडका यानी बदलता मन अभियान की शुरुआत कर दी है। मंगलवार को एसपी दफ्तर में सरेंडर नक्सली, जेल से छूटे नक्सली और अंदरूनी गांव के जनपद पंचायत सदस्य के हाथों इस अभियान को लांच किया गया। ये जिला स्तर से लेकर ग्राम स्तर पर चलेगा। अब पुलिस का दावा है साल 2021 दंतेवाड़ा से नक्सलियों के अंत का आखरी साल होगा। एसपी डॉ अभिषेक पल्लव ने कहा कि अगले साल नक्सलियों का बोरिया बिस्तर बंधना तय है। इस मौके पर सीआरपीएफ डीआईजी विनय कुमार सिंह, एएसपी उदय किरण, राजेंद्र जायसवाल, डीएसपी शिल्पा साहू, आशा रानी सहित अन्य अधिकारी मौजूद थे।

क्या होगा इस अभियान में

  • सरेंडर नक्सली, जेल में बंद नक्सली, जेल से रिहा नक्सली, नक्सल पीड़ित परिवार, नक्सल संगठन में सक्रिय नक्सली के परिवार की काउंसलिंग कर आत्मसम्मान बढ़ाने और सरकार की नीतियां बताकर परिवार के साथ सम्मानपूर्वक जीने के लिए प्रेरित करेंगे।
  • नक्सल समर्थकों को समझ परखकर विचारधारा में बदलाव लाने का प्रयास होगा।
  • नक्सलवाद, नक्सली अत्याचार, नक्सली घटनाएं, नक्सली परिवार की वर्तमान स्थिति, सरेंडर नक्सली वर्तमान स्थिति व शहीद पुलिस परिवार की स्थिति का आंकलन डाटा बेस तैयार करना।
  • नक्सलवाद से आदिवासी संस्कृति पर पड़ने वाले प्रतिकूल प्रभाव के बारे में जानकारी।
  • भारतीय संविधान, कानून की जानकारी, प्रशासनिक संरचना आदि के बारे में बताया जाएगा।

सप्लायर्स को चेतावनी, मन बदल लें नहीं तो जेल जाएं
पुलिस का दावा है अंदरूनी गांवों में काम करने वाले ठेकेदार, जनप्रतिनिधि, कुछ मीडियाकर्मी भी नक्सलियों को सामानों की सप्लाई कर रहे हैं। उनके नाम सामने आए हैं। दावा है ऐसे लोगों की रिकॉर्डिंग भी पुलिस के पास है। एसपी ने कहा उन्हें अंतिम चेतावनी दी जा रही है कि वे ऐसे राष्ट्रद्रोही काम करना बंद कर दें। अन्यथा गम्भीर धाराओं में जेल भेजा जाना तय है।

