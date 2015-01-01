पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आतंक:गांवों में नक्सली नहीं बनने दे रहे देवगुड़ी, दे रहे धमकी

दंतेवाड़ा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दंतेवाड़ा एसपी डॉ. अभिषेक पल्लव ने इस धमकी को नक्सलियों की बौखलाहट बताया

दंतेवाड़ा के अंदरूनी गांवों में देवगुड़ी जीर्णोद्धार के लिए अब नक्सली रोड़ा बन रहे हैं। ज़िले की सभी 143 ग्राम पंचायतों के लिए स्वीकृत हुए देवगुड़ी काम से नक्सल संगठन भी घबरा गया है। अंदरुनी गांवों की ग्राम पंचायतों में देवगुड़ी निर्माण के लिए कलेक्टर दीपक सोनी ने बिना देर किए स्वीकृति तो दे दी लेकिन नक्सली इस निर्माण काम से ग्रामीणों को रोक रहे हैं। ऐसा ही मामला दंतेवाड़ा के कुआकोंडा व कटेकल्याण ब्लॉक की पंचायतों का सामने आया है। बाकायदा इसकी जानकारी भी सरपंचों, ग्रामीणों ने एसपी डॉ अभिषेक पल्लव को दी है। ग्रामीणों ने बताया है कि नक्सलियों ने धमकी दी है कि देवगुड़ी का जीर्णोद्धार नहीं होना चाहिए। अगर किसी ने किया तो उसे जिंदा गाड़ देंगे। इसके बाद ग्रामीणों में दहशत है। एसपी डॉ अभिषेक पल्लव ने बताया कि देवगुड़ी जीर्णोद्धार व नई देवगुड़ी बनाने नक्सली अंदरुनी गांवों के ग्रामीणों को जिंदा गाड़ने की धमकी देने के साथ ही रोक लगा रहे हैं। ग्रामीणों और सरपंचों ने इसकी जानकारी दी है। सांस्कृतिक धरोहरों को संरक्षण करने से भी ग्रामीणों को धमकी देकर नक्सली दूर कर रहे हैं। ये नक्सलियों की बौखलाहट है। बदलेम एडका अभियान में हम इस बात के लिए भी लोगों को जागरूक करेंगे कि नक्सलियों की दखल से संस्कृति पर भी किस तरह प्रभाव पड़ रहा है। ग्रामीणों की एकजुटता से बदलाव आएगा।

अनुमति मांगने बड़े नक्सल लीडर के पास लगा रहे अर्जी
दंतेवाड़ा की सभी 143 पंचायतों में देवगुड़ी जीर्णोद्धार की स्वीकृति के बाद कई जगह काम चल रहा है। जहां नक्सल रोड़ा है वहां देवगुड़ी बनाने अनुमति के लिए बड़े नक्सल लीडर के पास भी ग्रामीणों को अर्जी लगानी पड़ रही है। पुलिस को इस बात की भी जानकारी मिली है कि इसके लिए ग्रामीण बड़े नक्सल लीडर देवा के पास भी गए थे। विश्व आदिवासी दिवस के मौके पर दंतेवाड़ा की सभी पंचायतों की देवगुड़ी के जीर्णोद्धार की स्वीकृति दी। इसमें धुर नक्सलगढ़ गांव भी शामिल हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में फिर लग सकता है लॉकडाउन, ज्यादातर अस्पतालों में बेड फुल, 116 वेंटिलेटर बचे - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें