रोजगार मिलने से बनीं आत्मनिर्भर:झोड़ियाबाड़म में है पहला महिला आजीविका परिसर, 10 प्रकार के काम हो रहे

दंतेवाड़ा3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अभी 20 महिलाएं कर रहीं काम, महिलाओं की संख्या बढ़ाने प्रशासन ने बनाई योजना, अब रोजगार हब पड़ गया नाम

वैसे तो नक्सलगढ़ दंतेवाड़ा जिले के गांवों में अलग-अलग काम कर महिलाएं आर्थिक सशक्त हो रही हैं, उनमें से एक गांव है झोड़ियाबाड़म। यहां 2 एकड़ के इस एक ही परिसर में चारा उत्पादन, कड़कनाथ पालन से लेकर दोना पत्तल निर्माण जैसे 10 अलग-अलग काम कर महिलाएं पैसे कमा रही हैं। खास बात ये है कि यह दंतेवाड़ा का सबसे पहला महिला आजीविका परिसर है, जिसे रोजगार हब के नाम से जाना जाता है। महिलाओं की संख्या फिलहाल कम है लेकिन इस परिसर में काम के साथ महिलाओं की संख्या बढ़ाने की प्लानिंग अब प्रशासन कर रहा है, ताकि इस हब को और भी विस्तार देकर महिलाओं को सशक्त बनाया जा सके। कलेक्टर दीपक सोनी ने बताया कि झोड़ियाबाड़म महिला आजीविका परिसर में महिलाओं को कई सारे काम दिए गए हैं। यहां और क्या बेहतर किया जा सकता है, इसकी योजना बनाकर काम किया जाएगा, ताकि महिलाओं को ज्यादा से ज्यादा काम और लाभ मिल सके। कृषि विज्ञान केंद्र के वरिष्ठ वैज्ञानिक डॉ नारायण साहू ने बताया कि ज़िले का पहला महिला रोजगार हब है।

पड़ोसी जिलों में दोना-पत्तल सप्लाई
इस आजीविका परिसर की महिला शर्मीली, रामबती, सरस्वती, राजमणी, मांसी ने बताया कि इस परिसर के शुरू होने के बाद रोजगार मिला है। पड़ोसी ज़िले बीजापुर के भैरमगढ़ व जगदलपुर में दोना पत्तल की डिमांड है और वहां भेजती हैं और भी जगहों से ऑर्डर मिलेगा तो जरूर बनाएंगे। अब तक दो लाख रुपए कमा चुकी हैं।

साल 2018 में हुई थी शुरुआत
साल 2018 को महिलाओं को रोजगार से जोड़कर उन्हें आर्थिक सशक्त बनाने दंतेवाड़ा में इस रोजगार हब की शुरुआत हुई थी। प्रशासन ने यहां समूह की महिलाओं को दोना पत्तल मशीन, मिनी राइस मिल सहित कई सारी मशीनें भी उपलब्ध कराई थीं। इसका ज़िम्मा कृषि विज्ञान केंद्र को दिया गया था।

कलेक्टर बोले-परिसर का और विस्तार होगा
आजीविका परिसर में 100 से ज्यादा महिलाओं को रोजगार देने की प्लानिंग थी, पर काम नहीं हो पाया। अभी यहां 20 महिलाएं काम कर रहीं। कलेक्टर दीपक सोनी ने कहा इस परिसर का विस्तार कर और भी महिलाओं को रोजगार से जोड़ा जाएगा।

जानिए, कौन- कौन से काम कर रहीं महिलाएं

  • कोदो- कुटकी प्रसंस्करण
  • मिनी राइस मिल
  • दोना पत्तल निर्माण
  • गोबर का गमला, दीया निर्माण
  • धूपबत्ती, अगरबत्ती निर्माण कड़कनाथ कुक्कुट पालन
  • पोषण वाटिका, सब्जी उत्पादन
  • चारा उत्पादन
  • वर्मी कम्पोस्ट
  • नर्सरी
