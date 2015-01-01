पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सराहनीय:दो दिनों तक जवानों ने मिलकर 8 किमी की सड़क के गड्ढों को भरा फिर कमारगुड़ा में खोल दिया कैंप

दंतेवाड़ा/नकुलनारएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अब दो सालों से रुकी जगरगुंडा सड़क बनेगी

लंबे इंतजार के बाद शुक्रवार की शाम आखिरकार नक्सलियों के कब्जे वाले गांव कमारगुड़ा में पुलिस का कैंप खुल गया। इसके पहले डीआरजी और सीआरपीएफ के जवानों ने दो दिनों तक जुटकर नक्सलियों द्वारा काटे गए इस रास्ते के करीब 8 किमी के गड्ढों को भरा। नक्सलियों ने करीब सालभर पहले करीब 200 जगह से इस रास्ते को काट दिया था। शुक्रवार को गड्ढों को भरने का काम पूरा करने के बाद यहां भूमिपूजन कर सीआरपीएफ का कैंप खोला गया। दो सालों से जोड़ानाला से जगरगुंडा तक रुके सड़क निर्माण काम की अब शुरुआत होगी। सड़क निर्माण के लिए टेंडर की प्रक्रिया पीडब्ल्यूडी विभाग पूरी कर चुका है। कैंप खुलने के साथ ही सुरक्षा मिलने का इंतजार विभाग के लोग कर रहे हैं। ताकि सड़क निर्माण का काम पूरा कराया जा सके। कैंप खोलने सीआरपीएफ 231 बटालियन के अफसर संजय कुमार, राजीव कुमार जवानों की टीम के अलावा किरंदुल एसडीओपी देवांश सिंह राठौर सहित डीआरजी की टीम भी इलाके में मौजूद थी। एसपी डॉ अभिषेक पल्लव ने बताया कि कमारगुड़ा में सीआरपीएफ 231 बटालियन का कैंप खुल गया है।

जानिए, अब तक बन चुकी है सड़क

  • अरनपुर-जगरगुंडा- कुल 18 किमी
  • अब तक बनी सड़क - जोड़ानाला तक 10 किमी
  • निर्माण होना है- 8 किमी।

महीनेभर में 20 से ज्यादा आईईडी मिले
कमारगुड़ा में कैंप खोलने से पहले सीआरपीएफ जवान लगातार जुटे हैं। टूआईसी राजीव कुमार के नेतृत्व में जवानों की टीम इलाके में लगातार सर्चिंग पर निकलती है। महीनेभर के अंदर ही इस इलाके से नक्सलियों के लगाए 200 से ज्यादा स्पाइक्स और 20 से ज्यादा आईईडी बरामद हो चुके है।

