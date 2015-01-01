पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पर्यटन को बढ़ावा:बारसूर से निकला वन गमन परिपथ पर्यटन रथ पहुंचा बस्तर, सांसद बोले- पर्यटन केंद्रों को विकसित करेंगे

दंतेवाड़ाएक घंटा पहले
  • दंतेवाड़ा-जगदलपुर की सीमा पर एसडीएम व अन्य अफसरों ने रथ को जिला प्रशासन के सुपुर्द किया

दंतेवाड़ा में दो दिन से भगवान श्रीराम की भक्ति का माहौल बना हुआ है। मंगलवार सुबह बारसूर से रथ को हरी झंडी देकर रवाना किया गया। भगवान श्री राम का जयकारा बारसूर से बागमुंडी पनेड़ा तक गूंज उठा। बाइकर्स शामिल हुए। दंतेवाड़ा-जगदलपुर की सीमा पर दंतेवाड़ा एसडीएम अबिनाश मिश्रा, परियोजना प्रशासक डॉ आनंदजी सिंह सहित अन्य अफसरों ने रथ को जगदलपुर प्रशासन को सुपुर्द कर दिया। दंतेवाड़ा से रथ की विदाई के वक्त भारी संख्या में बाइकर्स जुटे। पूरा माहौल भक्तिमय हो उठा। रामवनगमन रथ को लेने खुद सांसद दीपक बैज, चित्रकोट विधायक राजमन बेंजाम बाइक पर सवार होकर बागमुंडी पनेड़ा तक पहुंचे। जय जय श्री राम के जयकारे लगाते हुए जगदलपुर लेकर रवाना हुए। बस्तर सांसद दीपक बैज ने कहा कि इस राम वन गमन रथ यात्रा छत्तीसगढ़ में प्रारम्भ हुई। इसके लिए मैं मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल को धन्यवाद देता हूं। सांसद ने कहा भाजपा कहती है कि भाजपा राम को मानती है। जबकि सिर्फ चुनाव के वक्त ही उनको राम याद आते हैं। हर कांग्रेसी कार्यकर्ताओं के दिल में भगवान श्रीराम का वास है। छत्तीसगढ़ सरकार ने राम वन गमन की कार्ययोजना बनाई और हर पर्यटन केंद्रों को विकसित करने का काम कर रही है। बस्तर से भगवान श्रीराम का गहरा नाता रहा है। सांसद ने कहा कि भारतीय जनता पार्टी के लोगों के मुंह में राम बगल में छुरी है। भाजपा दिखावा बन्द करे और कांग्रेस से सीखे। कांग्रेस पार्टी दिल से राम को मानती है। मैं यही कहूंगा कि राम पर भाजपा राजनीति न करें। भगवान राम को दिल से पूजें और कांग्रेस पार्टी के साथ चलें।

पौधों की रक्षा के लिए ग्रामीणों को दिलाई गई शपथ
राम वन गमन पथ में सातधार से भूसारास तक वन विभाग ने पौधे रोपित किए। जिन गांवों से होकर ये मार्ग गुजरता है वहां के ग्रामीणों को पौधों की रक्षा की शपथ डीएफओ संदीप बलगा ने दिलाई। डीएफओ ने बताया कि 10 से ज़्यादा गांवों के ग्रामीणों को पौध रक्षा की शपथ दिलाई जा रही है। सातधार से भूसारास करीब 100 किमी के इस मार्ग पर 20000 से ज्यादा पौधे रोपे गए हैं। ग्रामीणों ने भी पौधों को बचाने की शपथ ली।

