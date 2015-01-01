पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सूचना मिली तो मचा हड़कंप:दंतेवाड़ा कलेक्टोरेट पर नक्सली हमले का खतरा, अब 3 स्तर पर हो रही जांच

दंतेवाड़ाएक घंटा पहले
  • महीनेभर पहले 5 लाख का इनामी नक्सली बुधरा खुद एक सरपंच के साथ कलेक्टोरेट तक घुस गया था

दंतेवाड़ा कलेक्टोरेट और एसपी दफ्तर में जांच का दायरा बढ़ा दिया गया है। मुख्यद्वार से कलेक्टर के चेंबर तक जाने वाले लोगों की 3 लेयर में जांच हो रही है। दरअसल एक बार फिर दंतेवाड़ा पुलिस को इस बात की सूचना मिल रही है कि नक्सलियों का टारगेट दंतेवाड़ा कलेक्टोरेट है। सूचना से हड़कंप मच गया और जांच का दायरा बढ़ाया गया। वाहनों के प्रवेश पर भी रोक लगी है। हालांकि कलेक्टर, एसपी व अन्य अफसरों से मिलने जाने वाले किसी भी व्यक्ति को नहीं रोका जा रहा है। कलेक्टर, एसपी व अन्य अफसरों से बाकायदा लोग मिलकर अपनी समस्याएं बता रहे हैं, सिर्फ अंदर तक जाने उन्हें पूरी जांच से होकर जरूर गुजरना पड़ रहा है। पहली बार सुरक्षा की तगड़ी व्यवस्था दंतेवाड़ा में चर्चा का विषय जरूर है। दरअसल, इसके पहले कलेक्टोरेट और एसपी दफ्तर की ऐसी सुरक्षा कभी नहीं बढ़ाई गई थी। करीब महीनेभर पहले 5 लाख का इनामी नक्सली बुधरा खुद एक सरपंच के साथ कलेक्टोरेट तक घुस गया था। कलेक्टर, एसडीएम की रेकी कर रहा था। इस सूचना के बाद पुलिस मुस्तैद हुई, लेकिन तब तक सिर्फ संयुक्त कार्यालय भवन के अंदर जाने वालों को जांच से गुजरना पड़ रहा था। अब सावधानी बढ़ा दी है। भाजपा जिला अध्यक्ष चैतराम अटामी ने इस सुरक्षा व्यवस्था को गलत नहीं ठहराया है, बल्कि उनका कहना है आज मानो जैसे दंतेवाड़ा को कांग्रेस की नजर सी लग गई है, जिधर देखो भय का आलम है।

पहले भी नक्सली करते थे रेकी लेकिन पुलिस का सूचना तंत्र था कमजोर
पुलिस अफसरों की मानें तो कलेक्टोरेट सहित दंतेवाड़ा के अन्य दफ्तरों में पहले भी नक्सली रेकी करने पहुंचते थे। लेकिन पुलिस को कानों कान खबर तक नहीं होती थी। पुलिस ने अंदरूनी गांवों में अपने मुखबिर बढ़ाए हैं। जिससे शहर तक पहुंचने वाले नक्सलियों की सूचनाएं मिल रही हैं। एसपी ने कहा कि दंतेवाड़ा में पुलिस की सतर्कता की वजह से स्थिति कंट्रोल में है। सालभर के अंदर किसी तरह की बड़ी घटनाएं नहीं हुई हैं।

कलेक्टोरेट पर नक्सली हमला कर सकते हैं: एसपी
एसपी डॉ अभिषेक पल्लव ने बताया कि अंदरूनी गांवों के कुछ सरपंच, जनपद सदस्यों के नक्सलियों से संपर्क की जानकारी मिली। वे बड़े नक्सलियों से मिलने भी गए थे। कई बार उन्हें समझाइश भी दी गई। कलेक्टोरेट पर भी नक्सली हमला कर सकते हैं इसकी सूचना भी मिली है। लेकिन नक्सलियों के किसी भी मंसूबे को हम कामयाब नहीं होने देंगे। कलेक्टोरेट के अंदर कई दफ्तर हैं। ऐसे में सावधानी ज़रूरी है। इसलिए यहां जाने वालों की जांच हो रही। किसी को भी भयभीत होने की आवश्यकता नहीं है। किसी को भी रोका नहीं जा रहा है। इस तरह की जांच सामान्य है। जिन्हें भी दफ्तरों में काम है वे बेझिझक होकर जा सकते हैं।

