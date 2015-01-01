पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:सरेंडर नक्सली की निशानदेही पर नक्सलियों का सामान जब्त

दंतेवाड़ाएक घंटा पहले
  • बरामद किया सामान स्टार रैंक के नक्सली यानी मंगतू, जगदीश, देवा, चैतू का माना जा रहा

नक्सली सोमडू के सरेंडर करते ही पुलिस को कामयाबी मिली है। दंतेवाड़ा पुलिस ने बड़े गुडरा के जंगल में पेड़ के पीछे गड्ढा कर छिपाए नक्सलियों के सामान और बड़ी रकम को बरामद किया है। बरामद किया यह सामान स्टार रैंक के नक्सली यानी मंगतू, जगदीश, देवा, चैतू का माना जा रहा है। हालांकि जिस नक्सल सहयोगी उमेश ने सामान को छिपाकर रखा था, उसे पुलिस अभी नहीं पकड़ पाई है। दरअसल नक्सलियों के लिए हथियार, गोला, कारतूस , वर्दी जैसे सामान को खरीदने बड़े नक्सलियों के सुरक्षा का ज़िम्मा संभालने वाले डिप्टी कमांडर सोमडू के साथ बड़े गुडरा का एक अन्य व्यक्ति उमेश भी गया था। सोमडू ने पुलिस के सामने सरेंडर कर दिया। सरेंडर के बाद पूछताछ में उसने उमेश का नाम भी बताया। सोमडू की ही निशानदेही पर तुरन्त पुलिस की टीम बड़े गुडरा में उमेश के घर पहुंची। लेकिन घर पर नहीं मिला। इसी गांव में पेड़ की खोह में छिपाए गए सामानों को बरामद किया गया। सोमडू के सरेंडर के बाद नक्सलियों में बौखलाहट: बड़े नक्सल लीडर की सुरक्षा का जिम्मा संभालने वाले नक्सली सोमडू के सरेंडर के बाद नक्सलियों के बौखलाहट की खबर पुलिस को मिली है। पुलिस अफसरों ने बताया कि सोमडू नक्सलियों के लिए काफी अहम था।

नक्सलियों के दस्तावेज और रुपए भी बरामद
एसपी डॉ अभिषेक पल्लव ने बताया कि सरेंडर नक्सली सोमडू की निशानदेही पर नक्सलियों का डंप किया गया सामान बरामद किया गया है। वर्दी, नक्सलियों के दस्तावेज, कुछ रुपए भी हैं। कितने रुपए हैं फिलहाल गिनती नहीं की गई है। बरामद सामान सिंगल स्टार रैंक के नक्सली का है। सम्भतः जगदीश, मंगतू, देवा, चैतू का हो सकता है। आगे और भी सफलता मिलेगी। उमेश की पतासाजी की जा रही है। इस मौके पर एएसपी उदय किरण, राजेन्द्र जायसवाल, एसडीओपी चन्द्रकान्त गवर्णा, डीएसपी शिल्पा साहू, आशा रानी, आरआई वैभव मिश्रा सहित अन्य लोग मौजूद थे।

