पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

बची जान:नक्सलियों ने लगा रखे थे 7 बम, ग्रामीणों ने बताया, यहां आने वाले थे एसपी

दंतेवाड़ाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

एसपी डॉ अभिषेक पल्लव व जवानों को निशाना बनाने टेटम इलाके में नक्सलियों ने एक, दो नहीं बल्कि 7 आईईडी लगाकर रखे थे। यहां बुधवार को एसपी व पुलिस अफसरों की टीम पहुंची थी। ग्रामीणों अगर सूचना नहीं देते तो बड़ा हादसा हो सकता था। ग्रामीणों ने सूचना दी कि नक्सलियों ने इलाके में अलग- अलग जगह 7 आईईडी को दबाकर रखा है। इनमें से 3 तो खुद सरेंडर नक्सली लेकर अफसरों के पास पहुंच गए जबकि 4 आईईडी को एसपी की मौजूदगी में जवानों ने डिफ्यूज कर दिया। दरअसल यहां टेटम कैम्प खुलने के बाद कैंप में नक्सलियों का सरेंडर कार्यक्रम रखा गया था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंडॉ. हर्षवर्धन ने 7 राज्यों से कहा- मौतों को कम करने पर फोकस करें; WHO प्रमुख से मोदी ने बात की - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें