5 नक्सलियों का सरेंडर:हथियार खरीदने गए नक्सली ने पुलिस को देखा तो किया सरेंडर

दंतेवाड़ा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 3 लाख के इनामी नक्सली सोमडू का पीछा करते रायपुर तक पहुंच गई थी दंतेवाड़ा पुलिस

नक्सलियों के लिए गोला, बारूद, वर्दी, हथियारों का इंतज़ाम करने वाले डिप्टी कमांडर सोमडू वट्टी ने सोमवार को दंतेवाड़ा पुलिस के सामने सरेन्डर कर दिया। ये तब हुआ जब नक्सली सोमडू का पीछा करती हुए दंतेवाड़ा पुलिस रायपुर तक पहुंच गई। पकड़े जाने के बाद नक्सली सोमडू ने नक्सलियों के लिए सामान , हथियार पुलिस के सामने डाल सरेंडर कर दिया। परचेली का रहने वाला सोमडू नक्सलियों के डीवीसी सुरक्षा दलम का प्लाटून सेक्शन डिप्टी कमांडर है। ये क्षेत्र के 4 सबसे बड़े नक्सली चैतू, विनोद, देवा, जयलाल की सुरक्षा का ज़िम्मा संभालता रहा है। इसके सरेंडर को पुलिस सबसे बड़ी उपलब्धि मान रही है। अब पुलिस को नक्सलियों से जुड़े कई अहम सुराग हाथ लगने की उम्मीद है। एसपी डॉ अभिषेक पल्लव ने बताया कि सोमडू नक्सल लीडर्स के लिए गोला , बारूद, हथियार, वर्दी जैसे कई सामान लेने गया था। मुखबिर की सूचना के बाद दंतेवाड़ा से इसका रायपुर तक पीछा कर 80 राउंड सहित अन्य सामानों के साथ पकड़ा गया। यह सरेंडर को राजी हो गया। सोमडू के सरेंडर का अच्छा फायदा मिलेगा। ये लोन वर्राटू कार्यक्रम की ही सफलता है। नक्सलियों के सरेंडर के मौके पर सीआरपीएफ डीआईजी विनय कुमार सिंह, एएसपी उदय किरण, राजेंद्र जायसवाल,डीएसपी शिल्पा साहू, आशा रानी सहित अन्य अफ़सर मौजूद थे।

नक्सली बोला- नक्सली मंगतू ने दो लाख दिए थे
सरेंडर के बाद डिप्टी कमांडर सोमडू ने बताया कि बड़े नक्सलियों की सुरक्षा में तैनात रहता था। नक्सली मंगतू ने दो लाख रुपए देकर बड़े गुडरा के एक व्यक्ति के साथ रायपुर भेजा था। वहां से कारतूस, वर्दी सहित सामान हमने लिया। पुलिस ने जब हमें पकड़ा तो सरेन्डर ही बेहतर समझा।

4 अन्य ने भी किया सरेंडर
सोमवार को दंतेवाड़ा पुलिस के सामने डिप्टी कमांडर सोमडू के अलावा जनमिलिशिया सदस्य ड़ेंगा यादव, देवा मड़कम, सीएनएम सदस्य लक्ष्मण सोढ़ी, मड़कम बोज्जो ने भी सरेंडर किया है। ये कई घटनाओं में शामिल रहे हैं। सरेंडर के बाद एसपी ने इन सबका स्वागत किया। एसपी ने कहा सभी सरेंडर नक्सलियों को बदलेम एडका की 5 दिन की कार्यशाला में लाया जाएगा।

पहला परिवर्तन दूत होगा सोमडू, 26 जनवरी को सम्मान
एसपी डॉ पल्लव ने बताया कि डिप्टी कमांडर सोमडू गांव का पहला परिवर्तन दूत है। हम हर गांव में एक सरेंडर नक्सली को परिवर्तन दूत के तौर पर ले रहे हैं। सोमडू का 26 जनवरी को हम सम्मान भी कराएंगे।

