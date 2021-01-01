पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ऐसा है हमारा गणतंत्र:हथियार नहीं अब हाथों में स्टीयरिंग, सरेंडर नक्सलियों को जवान सिखा रहे ड्राइविंग

दंतेवाड़ा2 घंटे पहले
  • दंतेवाड़ा के नक्सलगढ़ गांव नेरली में सिविक एक्शन के तहत गांव के युवाओं सहित सरेंडर नक्सलियों को भी प्रशिक्षण दे रहे सीआरपीएफ के जवान

तस्वीर में गाड़ी की स्टीयरिंग थाम चलाता ये सरेंडर नक्सली राजेश भास्कर है। इसके पास बैठकर गाड़ी चलाना सिखाता सीआरपीएफ 230 बटालियन का जवान। कभी इस नक्सली के हाथ में इन्हीं जवानों की हत्या के लिए हथियार हुआ करता था। ये लोकतंत्र के खिलाफ नारे बुलंद करता था, गणतंत्र, स्वतंत्रता दिवस जैसे राष्ट्रीय पर्वों के बहिष्कार के पर्चे फेंकते था। आज ये खुद लोकतंत्र की आवाज बुलंद कर रहा है। दंतेवाड़ा जिले के नक्सलगढ़ गांव नेरली के सीआरपीएफ के जवान युवाओं को गाड़ी चलाना सीखा रहे हैं। 15 युवाओं में 3 सरेंडर नक्सली भी शामिल हैं। राजेश ही नहीं, बल्कि सरेंडर नक्सली लक्ष्मण व सोमलू भी जवानों से गाड़ी चलाना सीख रहे हैं। बटालियन के डिप्टी कमांडेंट बलराम पूरी ट्रेनिंग का जिम्मा संभाले हुए हैं। युवाओं ने ट्रेनिंग भी पूरी कर ली है। दरअसल, बस्तर में नक्सल हिंसा का सबसे ज्यादा नुकसान सीआरपीएफ को ही झेलना पड़ा है। इसका अंदाजा इसी बात से लगाया जा सकता है कि दक्षिण बस्तर में बदलावों के लिए 4 सालों में 70 से ज्यादा जवानों की शहादत हुई है। इसके बाद भी सीआरपीएफ ग्रामीण ही नहीं बल्कि सरेंडर नक्सलियों के लिए भी मानवता की बड़ी मिसाल पेश कर उन्हें गनतंत्र से दूर कर गणतंत्र से जोड़ रही है। सीआरपीएफ डीआईजी विनय कुमार सिंह ने बताया सीआरपीएफ सिविक एक्शन कार्यक्रम के तहत कौशल विकास की ट्रेनिंग भी ग्रामीण युवाओं को देती है। पहली बार हमने सरेंडर नक्सलियों को भी इस ट्रेनिंग में शामिल किया है। सीआरपीएफ 230 बटालियन के सीओ डब्ल्यूआर जोसुआ ने बताया कि सरेंडर नक्सलियों और ग्रामीण युवाओं की ट्रेनिंग पूरी हो गई है। लाइसेंस दिया जाएगा। दो सरेंडर नक्सलियों को बटालियन में ही नौकरी देंगे।

सरेंडर नक्सली बोला- अब फोर्स के जवानों को देख डर नहीं लगता, खून-खराबा नहीं होना चाहिए
बासनपुर के सरेंडर नक्सली राजेश ने भास्कर से चर्चा में कहा कि जुलाई 2020 को सरेंडर किया है। सीआरपीएफ से पहले डर लगता था। मिलकर पता चला कि जवान और अधिकारी सब बहुत अच्छे हैं। अब डर नहीं लगता। गाड़ी चलाने की ट्रेनिंग लेकर काम करूंगा। इसी गांव के सरेंडर नक्सली लक्ष्मण ने कहा कि जवान गाड़ी चलाना सीखा रहे। ऐसी ही ट्रेनिंग और भी लोगों को मिलनी चाहिए। झिरका का सोमलू नक्सलियों को सहयोग करने के मामले में जेल जा चुका है। जेल से छूटने के बाद नक्सलियों के लिए दोबारा काम करने लगा। लेकिन बाद में उसने सरेंडर कर लिया। सोमलू ने कहा कि जब पता चला कि जवान गाड़ी चलाने की ट्रेनिंग देंगे तो मैं तुरंत ही पहुंच गया। इन सभी ने कहा कि नक्सलियों के बहकावे में आकर हम जवानों को दुश्मन समझ बैठे थे, लेकिन वे हमारे दुश्मन नहीं हैं। धुरली के युवा अशोक तेलाम, भांसी के विनोद कुमार यादव सहित अन्य युवा भी जवानों से गाड़ी चलाना सीख रहे हैं।

सरेंडर नक्सलियों को रोजगार से जोड़ना जरूरी
सरेंडर नक्सली व गांव के युवाओं को गाड़ी चलाने सिखा रहे सीआरपीएफ के कांस्टेबल संतोष रॉय ने कहा कि नक्सलियों को हम खुद से अलग नहीं समझते हैं। ये सभी हमारे बीच के ही युवा हैं, सिर्फ रास्ता भटक चुके हैं। जिन्हें वापस समाज की मुख्यधारा में लाना हमारी जिम्मेदारी है। पता चला कि सरेंडर नक्सलियों को भी ट्रेनिंग देनी है तो काफी अच्छा लगा।

