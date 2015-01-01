पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राहत:कैंप खुलने के साथ ही टेटम सड़क भी खुलीं

नकुलनारएक घंटा पहले
  • कटेकल्याण से मोखपाल जाने वाली इस सड़क पर नक्सलियों का था कब्जा

दन्तेवाड़ा जिले के कटेकल्याण ब्लॉक मुख्यालय से तेलम, टेटम होते हुए मोखपाल जाने वाली सड़क अब नक्सलियों से मुक्त हो गई है। शुक्रवार को सुबह होते ही सड़क पर आवागमन शुरू हो गया। कटेकल्याण की इस सड़क को नक्सली पुल पुलियों सहित सड़क को काटकर बंद किये हुए थे। नक्सलियों के गढ़ में शुक्रवार को टेटम गांव में सीएएफ़ और डीआरजी जवानों का कैम्प खुलते ही कटेकल्याण से टेटम के बीच रास्ता 8 साल बाद खुल गया। कटेकल्याण से मोखपाल के बीच 26 किलोमीटर मार्ग में प्रधानमंत्री ग्राम सड़क के तहत पक्की सड़क बनाई गई थी। नक्सलियों ने इस सड़क को काटकर बंद कर अपना कब्जा कर लिया था। सड़क कटी होने से इस क्षेत्र के तेलम, टेटम, सहित दर्जनों गांव प्रभावित थे।

राशन के लिए 20 किमी जाना पड़ता था
इस क्षेत्र के दो आश्रम सहित 13 स्कूल हैं जो सालों से प्रभावित हो रहे थे इसके अलावा ग्रामीणों को स्वास्थ्य सुविधा भी नहीं मिल पा रही थी। सरकारी राशन के लिए ग्रामीणों को 20 किलोमीटर तक पैदल जाना पड़ता था। टेटम में जवानों की तैनाती के बाद अब इन सभी समस्याओं से ग्रामीणों को निजात मिल जाएगी। जवानों द्वारा अभी कटेकल्याण से टेटम के बीच रास्ता बहाल कर दिया गया है। दन्तेवाड़ा एसपी अभिषेक पल्लव ने कहा नक्सलियों से जुड़े हुए लोग अब लोन वर्राटू अभियान के तहत घर वापसी कर रहे हैं।

