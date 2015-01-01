पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उलझा मामला:पुराने मार्केट को ही व्यवस्थित करने में जुटे भाजपाई, कहा- शिफ्ट नहीं होने देंगे बाजार

दंतेवाड़ा4 घंटे पहले
  • आदिवासी नेता बोले- नई शिफ्टिंग की बजाय पुराने बाजार को ही व्यवस्थित करें

किरंदुल शहर में हाट- बाजार शिफ्टिंग का मामला सुलझने का नाम नहीं ले रहा है। ये इकलौता शहर ऐसा है, जहां सप्ताह में दो दिन बाजार लगता है। हर बुधवार व रविवार जब बाजार लग रहा है तो खींचतान की नौबत बन रही है। बड़ी बात ये है कि हर बार हो रहे विवाद को सुलझाने नगर पालिका भी किसी तरह की रुचि नहीं दिखा रही और यह पूरा मामला राजनीतिक रूप ले लिया है। बुधवार को फिर से पुराने बाजार स्थल में जब दुकानें लगी तो भाजपाई व आदिवासी समाज के लोग यहां पहुंच गए। व्यापारियों के साथ मिलकर बाजार को व्यवस्थित कराने लगे। आश्वस्त भी किया कि गांधी नगर में बाजार नहीं जाने देंगे। आदिवासी नेता कामो कुंजाम ने कहा कि इस बात की जानकारी मिली थी कि ग्रामीणों को दुकानें नहीं लगाने की दी जा रही थी। इसी वजह से हम बाजार पहुंच वहां ग्रामीणों के लिए जगह बनाए। पुराने मार्केट में पर्याप्त जगह है।। ऐसे में गांधीनगर में बाजार शिफ्ट कर ग्रामीणों व व्यापारियों को परेशान करना गलत है। दरअसल बाजार शिफ्टिंग मामले में यहां आदिवासी समाज के लोगों में दो गुट हुआ है, जिसमें एक गुट शिफ्टिंग की मांग कर रहा है, जबकि दूसरा पुरानी जगह बाजार लगाने अड़ा हुआ है।

इन दो ब्लॉक मुख्यालयों में भी सड़क पर लगता है बाजार
जिले के 4 ब्लॉक मुख्यालयों के दो साप्ताहिक बाजारों को तो अन्यत्र शिफ्ट कर व्यवस्थित कर लिया गया है, जबकि कटेकल्याण व कुआकोंडा ब्लॉक मुख्यालय में अब भी सड़क किनारे ही बाजार लगता है। दूर- दराज से आने वाले ग्रामीण सड़क के किनारे ही सब्जियां लेकर बैठते हैं। इससे हादसे का खतरा बना रहता है। साप्ताहिक बाज़ार दूसरे जगह शिफ्ट करने की मांग लगातार यहां के लोग कर रहे हैं। इधर बारसूर का साप्ताहिक बाजार भी अब तक मंदिर परिसर में ही लग रहा है।

यहां भी शिफ्टिंग में करना पड़ा था विरोध का सामना
विवाद व विरोध का सामना सिर्फ किरंदुल में ही प्रशासन को नहीं करना पड़ रहा है बल्कि गीदम व दंतेवाड़ा में भी पुराने बाजार से नए बाजार में शिफ्टिंग के वक्त कुछ ऐसी ही समस्या आई थी। गीदम में साल 2008-09 को शेड बनकर तैयार जरूर हुआ था, लेकिन शिफ्टिंग में 6-7 साल का वक्त लग गया। इस वक्त व्यापारियों के विरोधों का सामना करना पड़ा था। दंतेवाड़ा में भी करीब दो साल पहले कतियाररास में साप्ताहिक बाज़ार शिफ्ट हुआ। यहां अब तक जगह को लेकर व्यापारियों के बीच विवाद की स्थिति बनती है। बस फर्क सिर्फ इतना है कि किरंदुल में कांग्रेस, भाजपा के बीच खींचतान और आदिवासी वर्ग में भी दो गुट हो गया है।

