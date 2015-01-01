पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कोलंबिया जैसा प्रयोग बस्तर में:इस दीवाली महिला माओवादियों को माहवारी कप और सेनेटरी नैपकिन गिफ्ट करेगी संस्था

दंतेवाड़ाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

बस्तर में सक्रिय महिला माओवादियों का दिल जीतने कोलंबिया की तर्ज पर बस्तर में भी एक संस्था प्रयोग करने जा रही है। ‘नई शांति प्रक्रिया’ नामक यह संस्था माओवादी महिलाओं के मुश्किल दिनों को आसान करने उनके लिए माहवारी कप और नैपकिन गिफ्ट के तौर पर भेजेगी। महिला माओवादियों तक माहवारी कप और कपड़े का पैड पहुंचाने का काम 14 नवंबर दीवाली के दिन से शुरु होकर 14 जनवरी मकर संक्रांति तक बस्तर में चलेगा। इन दो महीनों में संस्था के लोग नक्सल संगठन से जुड़ी महिलाओं तक पहुंचने वाले बस्तर के हर पॉइंट्स तक जाएंगे। जहां रोका जाएगा, वहां लोगों के माध्यम से ही उन तक पहुंचाने की कोशिश होगी। दरअसल इनका कहना है कि माओवादी आंदोलन में आज लगभग आधे लड़ाके, लड़कियां हैं। कमांडर तो कम हैं , लेकिन उस आंदोलन के रीढ़ की हड्डी ये बहनें ही हैं। इस तरह के प्रयोग से नक्सल संगठन की महिलाओं का दिल जीतना आसान होगा, जिससे बस्तर में खून-खराबे की बजाए शांति की राह पर आगे बढ़ सकेंगे। बस्तर में हिंसा की बजाए आपसी बातचीत कर शांति लाने का प्रयोग पहले भी यह संस्था कर चुकी है। पदयात्रा, साइकिल यात्रा सहित अन्य कई तरह से प्रयोग हुए हैं।

सैकड़ों माओवादी पारिवारिक दिक्कतों से भटकीं रास्ता: शुभ्रांशु चौधरी
भास्कर से चर्चा में इस एनजीओ के संस्थापक शुभ्रांशु चौधरी बताते हैं कि सैकड़ों महिला माओवादियों से मुलाकात हुई। उनके दर्द को समझने की कोशिश की। ये सामने आया कि पारिवारिक दिक्कतों के कारण कई महिलाएं हिंसा की राह पर चल पड़ी हैं। इन महिला माओवादियों से बातचीत में दो और बड़ी बातें सामने आईं कि वे महीने के मुश्किल दिनों और मलेरिया इन दो चीजों से सबसे ज़्यादा परेशान रहती हैं। हमने विचार किया कि रास्ता भटक चुकीं इन बहनों के दिल जीतने के लिए इनके मुश्किल दिनों को आसान करने इन्हें इस दीवाली उपहार भेजा जाए। सेनेटरी पैड लगभग 90% प्लास्टिक से बनते हैं। इन्हें मिट्टी में मिलने 500 से 800 साल का समय लगेगा। इसलिए हम कपड़े के बने रियूजेबल पैड भेज रहे हैं। माहवारी कप एक बार खरीदने पर 10 साल तक उपयोग किया जा सकता है।

राजनीतिक रूप से असहमत लेकिन मित्रता का हाथ आगे बढ़ाकर शांति लाना है
शुभ्रांशु कहते हैं कि बस्तर में 40 सालों से नक्सलवाद है। पुलिस और नक्सली दोनों ओर से गोलियां चलती हैं। मां, बेटी, बहन, पत्नी के रूप में समस्याएं भी महिलाएं ही झेलती हैं। माओवाद की विचारधारा से हम सहमत नहीं हैं। राजनीतिक असहमति ज़रूर है लेकिन हम मित्रता का हाथ आगे बढ़ाना चाहते हैं। उनके दिल तक पहुंच, ऐसी कोशिशों से हृदय परिवर्तन करना चाहते हैं। ताकि महिलाओं के ज़रिए ही शांति के लिए बातचीत की राह आसान हो।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंडॉ. हर्षवर्धन ने 7 राज्यों से कहा- मौतों को कम करने पर फोकस करें; WHO प्रमुख से मोदी ने बात की - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें