व्यवस्था:आज मंदिर परिसर में ही लगेगा बारसूर का साप्ताहिक बाजार

दंतेवाड़ा2 घंटे पहले
  • नए शेड में शिफ्टिंग के लिए प्रक्रिया भी शुरू होगी

बारसूर का साप्ताहिक बाज़ार अब पुरानी जगह यानी मन्दिर परिसर में ही आज लगेगा। जबकि नए शेड में शिफ्टिंग के लिए प्रक्रिया भी जल्द शुरू हो जाएगी। भास्कर की खबर के बाद गीदम तहसीलदार प्रीति दुर्गम गुरुवार को बारसूर पहुंचीं। यहां मन्दिर समिति के लोगों से चर्चा की व शुक्रवार को इसी जगह साप्ताहिक बाजार लगने पर सहमति बनी। इसके बाद गणेश मंदिर के पास बने बाज़ार शेड में बाज़ार शिफ्ट करने पर भी चर्चा हुई। बाजार शेड जिस व्यक्ति की ज़मीन पर बना है उससे भी तहसीलदार ने मुलाकात की और पूरी बात को समझा। यहां इस बात का पता चला कि अब तक न तो नगर पंचायत और न ही राजस्व विभाग विभाग के तात्कालिक अफसरों ने बहुत ज़्यादा गम्भीरता बाजार शिफ्टिंग को लेकर दिखाई थी। वजह यही है जो सालों से बाजार शिफ्टिंग का मामला अटका पड़ा है। इतने सालों से राजस्व विभाग में ज़मीन अदला- बदली को लेकर एक फाइल तक नहीं चली है। भूमि स्वामी ने तहसीलदार को बताया कि पटवारी ने एक बार भूमि दिखाई थी। लेकिन इसके बाद कुछ भी नहीं हुआ। तहसीलदार ने भूमि स्वामी को कहा कि ज़मीन अदला-बदली के लिए एक आवेदन कर दें। इसके लिए जल्द प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी जाएगी। इसके बाद आश्वस्त किया गया कि आने वाले 2-3 हफ्ते के अंदर मंदिर परिसर की बजाय नए शेड में बाज़ार शिफ्ट होगा।

जमीन अदला-बदली प्रक्रिया एक-दो दिन में
तहसीलदार प्रीति दुर्गम ने भास्कर को बताया कि शुक्रवार को मन्दिर परिसर में ही साप्ताहिक बाजार लगेगा। व्यापारी व ग्रामीण दुकानें लगा सकते हैं। शिफ्टिंग से पहले ज़मीन अदला- बदली की प्रक्रिया दो-तीन दिनों में शुरू हो जाएगी। इसके बाद बाज़ार नए शेड में शिफ्ट करेंगे।

