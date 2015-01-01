पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पर्यटन को बढ़ावा:जहां मिले भगवान राम के गुजरने के साक्ष्य उस मार्ग पर 70 किमी निकलेगी बाइक रैली

दंतेवाड़ा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • राम की भक्ति में 14 को डूबेंगे दंतेवाड़ावासी, बारसूर में होगा रामायण का कार्यक्रम

14 दिसंबर को दंतेवाड़ा में भगवान श्रीराम के नाम का माहौल होगा। हर जगह श्री राम के जयकारे गूंजेंगे और यहां के लोग भगवान राम की भक्ति में रमेंगे। श्रीराम दंतेवाड़ा के जिस रास्ते से गुजरे थे, उस 70 किमी राम वनगमन पथ पर भव्य रूप से बाइक रैली निकलेगी। सालों बाद लोग इस बात को जान सकेंगे कि दंतेवाड़ा से भगवान श्रीराम का जुड़ाव रहा है और जिस मार्ग से वे गुजरे थे उसे विकसित करने पहली बार सरकार ने तैयारी की है। श्रीराम वनगमन पथ को पर्यटन के रूप में विकसित करने के पहले दंतेवाड़ा में एक बेहतर माहौल बनेगा। इस बाइक रैली की भव्य तैयारियों में प्रशासन जुट गया है। कलेक्टर दीपक सोनी ने तैयारी के जिम्मा के लिए एक कमेटी भी बना दी है, जिसमें डीएफओ संदीप बलगा, एसडीएम अबिनाश मिश्रा, एएसपी उदय किरण को रखा गया है। अफसरों की टीम अब बाइक रैली के रूट को तय करने से लेकर सारी तैयारियों में जुट गई है। इस रैली में शामिल होने रजिस्ट्रेशन चल रहा है। अभी प्रशासन का मानना है कि इसमें करीब 200-250 बाइकर्स शामिल होंगे, लेकिन संख्या बढ़ भी सकती है। इसमें रामायण मंडली से जुड़े लोग, एनसीसी, एनएसएस के छात्र, स्थानीय ग्रामीण, जनप्रतिनिधि सहित अन्य लोगों को शामिल किया जा रहा है। कलेक्टर दीपक सोनी ने भास्कर को बताया कि राम वनगमन पथ के लिए 14 दिसंबर को बाइक रैली होगी। इसकी तैयारी की जा रही है। इसका उद्देश्य टूरिज्म को बढ़ावा देना तो है ही, लेकिन स्थानीय लोगों को भी इस बात की जानकारी से अवगत कराना है कि भगवान श्रीराम के जुड़ाव दंतेवाड़ा से भी रहा है। एसडीएम अबिनाश मिश्रा ने बताया कि बाइक रैली में शामिल होने वाले इच्छुक लोगों के रजिस्ट्रेशन की प्रक्रिया चल रही है।

चित्रकोट का रास्ता खराब इसलिए रूट बदला
वैसे तो बारसूर से चित्रकोट के रास्ते इस बाइक रैली व रथ को ले जाने की तैयारी थी, लेकिन चित्रकोट सड़क जगह- जगह खराब पड़ी है। निर्माण काम चल रहा है। सुरक्षागत कारणों से इस रूट की बजाए बारसूर- गीदम- जगदलपुर का ही इस्तेमाल होगा।

दंतेवाड़ा के इन जगहों से श्रीराम का रहा है जुड़ाव
सर्वे के बाद जो रिपोर्ट तैयार की गई थी उनमें दंतेवाड़ा के 8 जगहों से भगवान श्रीराम के सीधे जुड़ाव का जिक्र है। इसे ही विकसित करने का प्लान तैयार किया हुआ है। इनमें सातधार, बारसूर, मुचनार, छिंदनार, नागफनी, गीदम, दंतेवाड़ा व गमावड़ा शामिल हैं। इन ऐतिहासिक स्थलों को टूरिस्ट स्पॉट के रूप में विकसित करने की तैयारी है।

यह होगा बाइक रैली का रूट, 5 गांव में स्वागत
कलेक्टर ने बताया कि रथ के साथ रैली सुकमा से बस्तर की ओर आएगी। जगदलपुर - गीदम रूट का इस्तेमाल होगा। बास्तानार घाट से इस रैली का जिम्मा दंतेवाड़ा प्रशासन का होगा। बास्तानार से यह रैली जब दंतेवाड़ा के पहले गांव जावंगा पहुंचेगी तो भव्य स्वागत होगा। गीदम होते हुए बारसूर पहुंचेगी। इस रूट में आने वाले रोजे, नागफनी, हीरानार सहित कुल 5 गांवों में भी भव्य स्वागत होगा। जगह- जगह राम मंडली के लोग होंगे व रामायण होती रहेगी। इसके बाद दूसरे दिन 15 दिसंबर को इसी रूट से बास्तानार तक जाकर बस्तर प्रशासन के सुपुर्द कर दी जाएगी। 14 दिसंबर की रात को बारसूर में रामायण का कार्यक्रम होगा।

