पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्रवाई:ओडिशा सीमा से अवैध परिवहन करते 3 पिकअप से 155 और साइकिलों से 226 बोरा धान जब्त हुआ

देवभोग5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

ओडिशा सीमा पर पुलिस की निगरानी बढ़ने के बाद अब बाइकर्स से रेकी करवा कर कच्ची रास्तों से तस्कर धान लाने का प्रयास कर रहे हैं। पिछले दो दिनों में सीमा से धान का अवैध परिवहन करने वाले 3 पिकअप को 155 बोरी के साथ पुलिस ने जब्त किया। वहीं साइकिल से धान लाकर खलिहान और घर में छुपाकर रखा गया 226 बोरी भी जब्त किया गया है। स्थानीय पुलिस की सक्रियता व एसपी के खुफिया तंत्र से अवैध धान का परिवहन करने में लगातार सफलता मिल रही है। मंगलवार सुबह 4 बजे पुलिस ने ओडिशा सीमा के ठिरलीगुड़ा के पास 53 बोरा धान भरे पिकअप को रोका। चालक लालचंद ने पूछताछ में बताया कि धान ओडिशा के लीमपारा से सूपेबेड़ा निवासी और पिकअप मालिक जोहन नागेश के कहने पर ला रहे थे। जोहन बकायदा टोकन लेकर पिकअप पर बैठा था पर स्पेशल टीम की नजर इस पिकअप पर ओडिशा से थी। लिहाजा गलती स्वीकार करनी पड़ी। पुलिस ने धान समेत पिकअप को जब्त किया। इसी तरह सोमवार को झाखरपारा खरीदी केंद्र जाने निकले पिकअप सीजी 23 एच 6535 से 46 बोरा को जब्त किया गया। इसी तरह दहीगांव निवासी खगेश्वर निधि के पिकअप सीजी 23 जे 0489 से ओडिशा के कदल मूड़ा से 56 बोरी धान भर कर मंगाया गया था, जिसे ओडिशा सीमा के पास पुलिस ने पकड़ा। कार्रवाई में स्पेशल टीम, थाना प्रभारी हर्षवर्धन बैस के अलावा स्टाफ शामिल था।

साइकिल से धान ले जा रहे थे, पुलिस ने पकड़ लिया
नुआपाड़ा ओडिशा सीमा से साइकिल में धान लाने की सूचना टीआई को मिली थी। जवानों के साथ वे सीमा पर पहुंचे और साइकिल से धान पार करने वालों की नजर से बचकर पुलिस ने खलिहान तक पीछा किया। 5 साइकिल सवार 24 कट्टा धान को तेतलखूंटी के कुनुराम के खलिहान में उतार रहे थे। पुलिस ने दबिश देकर धान को कार्रवाई के लिए मैनपुर तहसीलदार को सौंपा। इसी तरह अोडिशा सीमा से लगे खोकसरा के जगमोहन नागेश के घर से 150 बोरा, कैठपदर के पवित्रो नागेश के खलिहान से 26 व पवित्रो मांझी के खलिहान से 26 बोरा ओडिशा का धान पुलिस ने जब्त किया।
बाज नहीं आए तस्कर तो करेंगे एफआई आर दर्ज
थाना प्रभारी बैस ने कहा कि तस्करी से जुड़े लोगों की सूची तैयार हैं। तस्कर बाज नहीं आए तो आने वाले दिनों में अफसरों के निर्देश पर एफआईआर करेंगे।

तस्करों के बदले पैंतरे, एसपी ने बनाया रोडमैप
ओडिशा के 3 जिलों से घिरे देवभोग में सीमाओं पर 16 चेक पोस्ट बनाकर जवान तैनात कर दिए गए हैं। बावजूद इसके तस्कर सेंधमारी का प्रयास करने पिछले एक सप्ताह से पैंतरे बदल धान तस्करी में लगे हैं। तस्कर ओडिशा के गाड़ियों की आवाजाही बंद कर स्थानीय छत्तीसगढ़ पासिंग वाहन का इस्तेमाल कर रहे हैं। इतना ही नहीं धान के साथ टोकन व ऋण पुस्तिका पकड़ा कर किसान को भी बैठा दिया जाता था ताकि सीमा पार करने के बाद कोई रोके तो ओडिशा के धान का दावा कर अपने करतूतों को बेरोकटोक अंजाम दे सके। एसपी को तस्करों की सारे हरकतों का पता चल गई। रोडमैप बनाकर एसपी पुलिस की पेट्रोलिंग टीम भेज तस्करों को पकड़े।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसांसद के ड्राइवर थे, लॉकडाउन में नौकरी गई तो राजमा-चावल बेचने लगे; अब एक लाख रु. महीना टर्नओवर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें