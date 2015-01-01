पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सतर्क रहें:4 दिन में 5 हादसों में 5 मौत: नशे, बगैर हेलमेट के गाड़ी चलाने से हुए ये हादसे

देवभोग2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • नेशनल हाइवे 130-सी पर हुए सभी हादसे, जल्द ही चालानी कार्रवाई करेंगे और जागरूकता अभियान भी चलाएंगे, नियम ताक पर रखने वालों के खिलाफ सख्ती से कार्रवाई की जाएगी : एसडीओपी

नेशनल हाइवे 130-सी पर बीते 4 दिनों में 5 अलग-अलग सड़क हादसों में 5 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है और 11 घायल भी हुए हैं । दिसंबर के पहले ही सप्ताह में कम समय में 5 हादसों ने पुलिस की भी चिंता बढ़ा दी है। एसडीओपी रूपेश डांडे ने कहा कि घटना के बाद हुई जांच में यह बात सामने आई कि ज्यादातर घटना ड्रंक एंड ड्राइव के कारण हुई है। यह भी देखा गया है कि हेलमेट का उपयोग किसी भी बाइक चालक या सवार ने नहीं किया, यही लापरवाही मौत का कारण बनी। परिवहन विभाग हमेशा की तरह लापरवाह नजर आया, उसने बगैर टेस्ट के लाइसेंस जारी कर दिए। भास्कर ने हादसों की पड़ताल में पाया कि सभी मामलों में पुलिस ने लापरवाहीपूर्वक वाहन चलाने का मामला दर्ज किया है पर पड़ताल में जो लापरवाही मिली, उसे अगर नहीं रोका गया तो दुर्घटना व मौत का सिलसिला बढ़ता ही जाएगा। उन्होंने कहा कि जल्द ही चलानी कार्रवाई व जागरूकता अभियान चलाया जाएगा। नियम ताक पर रखने वालों के खिलाफ सख्ती से कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

खानापूर्ति, बिना टेस्ट के मिल जाता है लाइसेंस
परिवहन विभाग का मुख्यालय गरियाबंद है। लाइसेंस बनाने वाहन चलाने की टेस्टिंग प्रकिया का पालन दूरदराज के ग्रामीण नहीं कर पाते। एजेंट के माध्यम से लाइसेंस बन जाता है, ऐसे में अकुशल चालक को भी लाइसेंस मिल जाता है। 5 घटनाओं में ज्यादातर चालकों के पास लाइसेंस का न होना इस नियम के प्रति वाहन चालकों की अज्ञानता को दर्शाता है। ऐसे में परिवहन विभाग को ब्लाक स्तर पर ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस बनाने शिविर लगाने व जागरूकता अभियान चलाने की आवश्यकता है।

बाइक पर 4 सवारी बगैर हेलमेट के चालक
7 दिसंबर को नेशनल हाईवे 130-सी पर गौरघाट हनुमान मंदिर के पास बाइक व क्रूजर वाहन आपस में टकरा गए। घटना दोपहर की थी, बाइक पर दो नही‌ं बल्कि 4 लोग सवार थे। क्रूजर वाहन को आता देख बाइक चालक हड़बड़ाया तो सामने से आ रहे क्रूजर का भी बैलेंस बिगड़ गया और टकरा गया। हादसे में चारों बाइक सवार घायल हो गए।

ड्रंक एंड ड्राइव, दो बाइक पर 6 सवार
8 दिसंबर को राजापड़ाव गौरगांव के बीच दो बाइक टकरा गईं जिसमें एक की मौके पर मौत हो गई और 5 घायल हो गए। दोनों बाइक पर 3-3 लोग सवार थे। दोनों के चालकों ने हेलमेट नहीं पहना था। इनमें से एक बाइक पर सवार लोगों ने शराब पी रखी थी। ड्राइविंग सेंस की भी कमी पाई गई। खाली चौड़ी सड़क पर विपरीत दिशा से आने वाली बाइक भी अपनी साइड पर नहीं चल रही थी। 9 दिसंबर को नाउमुड़ा में चालक भी शराब पीकर बाइक चला रहा था, जिसने पुल की रेलिंग को ठोक दिया था।

ओवर स्पीड
9 दिसंबर को नेशनल हाईवे पर ही धवलपुर के पास दो बाइक की भिड़ंत में 3 लोगों की मौत हो गई और 1 घायल हो गया। घटना स्थल पर बाइक की भिड़ंत से उड़े परखच्चे बता रहे थे कि दोनों बाइक ओवर स्पीड चल रही थीं।हादसे के बाद एक युवक ने मौके पर दम तोड़ दिया था, दो उपचार के दौरान जान गंवा बैठे।

अनट्रेंड चालक, लाइसेंस भी नहीं मिला
10 दिसंबर को नेशनल हाईवे पर मदांगमुड़ा के पास जो ट्रैक्टर पेड़ से टकराने के बाद पलटा। उसके मृत चालक 22 वर्षीय दिगचंद मांझी के पास ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस नहीं मिला। प्रधान आरक्षक हुकूम साहू ने बताया कि ट्रैक्टर चालक ने चक्के के नीचे दबने से दम तोड़ दिया।

नेशनल हाइवे बना दिया पर केंद्र ने पैसे नहीं दिए
देवभोग अभनपुर मार्ग को जब 2015 में केंद्र सरकार ने नेशनल हाईवे घोषित किया तो इलाके के लोगों में खुशी का ठिकाना नहीं था। सड़क निर्माण के लिए केंद्र ने 7 साल बाद भी पैसे नहीं दिए हैं। इससे मरम्मत के अभाव में सड़क पर हादसे होते ही रहते हैं। नवनिर्माण व मरम्मत के अभाव में सड़कों पर बड़े-बड़े गड्ढे, सड़क की बीट व पटरी का गहरा अंतर आए दिन दूर्घटना का कारण बन रहा है। 2018 से अब तक मैनपुर से देवभोग के बीच 27 सड़क दुर्घटना में 20 लोग जान गंवा चुके हैं।

