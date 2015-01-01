पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:75 लाख स्वीकृत लेकिन जिस हिस्से में हादसे हो रहे, वहां मरम्मत ही नहीं

देवभोगएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
नेशनल हाईवे पर करचिया के पास गड्ढों में माह भर पहले गिट्टी चूना का मिक्सर डाला गया था, डामरीकरण नहीं होने से फिर से गड्ढे बन गए हैं।
  • नेशनल हाईवे 130-सी की मरम्मत का काम ठेकेदार ने अधूरा छोड़ा

जानलेवा नेशनल हाईवे 130-सी पर अब तक काम शुरू नहीं हुआ जबकि मरम्मत के लिए 2 माह पहले से केंद्र 75 लाख स्वीकृत हो चुके हैं। अभनपुर से देवभोग 195 किमी के नेशनल हाईवे 130-सी पर 14 किमी की दूरी को छोड़कर बाकी सड़क की मरम्मत करने केंद्र से 75 लाख को स्वीकृति सितंबर में मिल चुकी है, हालांकि ये राशि भी ऊंट के मुंह में जीरे के समान है।

1 नवंबर को धमतरी के महामाया कंस्ट्रक्शन के साथ मरम्मत के लिए अनुबंध हुआ पर ठेकेदार ने जिन इलाकों में जरूरत नहीं थी, ऐसे पोड़ से सरकड़ा 15 किमी तक मरम्मत कर चुप्पी साध ली जबकि झरियाबहारा से देवभोग ओडिशा सीमा तक 80 किमी में मरम्मत की ज्यादा आवश्यकता है।

इसी सड़क पर इन दिनों ज्यादा हादसे हो रहे हैं, जिसे भास्कर लगातार प्रमुखता से प्रकाशित कर रहा है। देवभोग इलाके में सड़कों पर बड़े-बड़े गड्ढों में डब्ल्यूबीएम भी करना था पर ठेका कंपनी ने गिट्टी चूना मिक्स मटेरियल डालकर खानापूर्ति कर ली जबकि उसे वाईब्रो रोलर से जीएसबी वर्क के ऊपर डामर भी डालना था। हालांकि ठेकेदार के इस रवैए से विभाग भी नाराज चल रहा है।

साइड इंचार्ज इंजीनियर एनएस कंवर ने बताया कि ठेका कंपनी को कोई भुगतान नहीं हुआ है। जब तक डब्ल्यूबीएम व डामरीकरण के मापदंड पूरे नहीं हो जाते, स्वीकृत सभी कार्य नहीं हो जाते तब तक कोई भुगतान नहीं होगा।

ट्रैफिक कम था इसलिए नई सड़क नहीं बनी अब बढ़ गया, 4 माह बाद बनने की उम्मीद

बिंद्रनवागढ़ क्षेत्र के 3 लाख से ज्यादा की आबादी को जिला मुख्यालय व राजधानी तक पहुंचने यह एकमात्र सड़क है, जिसे 2015 में नेशनल हाईवे घोषित किया गया पर एनएच के अनुरूप सड़क का काम नहीं किया गया, वजह लो ट्रैफिक बताया गया।

2017 में सड़क पर ट्रैफिक रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक मैनपुर से देवभोग के बीच 24 घंटे में 3 हजार से भी कम वाहन गुजरे, इसलिए नई सड़क नहीं बनाई गई। दरअसल 3500 से ज्यादा वाहन गुजरना चाहिए। बताया जा रहा है दो माह पहले फिर से सर्वे हुआ है, इस बार ट्रैफिक बढ़कर 4 हजार हो गया है। विभाग का कहना है कि मदांगमुड़ा से देवभोग ओडिशा सीमा तक फेस 4 चरण में रखा गया है। फाइल तैयार हो चुकी है। अनुमान है कि 3-4 माह के भीतर नए निर्माण की स्वीकृति मिल जाएगी।

केंद्र की लापरवाही से 6 साल में भी नहीं बनी सड़क

ब्लाक कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष सुखचंद बेसरा, प्रदेश प्रतिनिधि नीरज ठाकुर ने एनएच की घोषणा पर सवाल खड़ा किया है। उन्होंने कहा को भाजपा सरकार के समय वाहवाही लूटने केंद्र से घोषणा करवा दी गई।

प्रदेश का यह पहला नेशनल हाईवे है जिसे घोषणा के 6 साल बाद भी नहीं बनाया गया। अधर में लटकी इस सड़क पर राज्य सरकार भी खर्च नहीं कर सकती।उन्होंने यहां तक कहा की बिंद्रानवागढ़ में भाजपा के विधायक हैं, इलाके के सांसद भी भाजपा के हैं, फिर भी आवागमन को लेकर लाखों लोगों को यातना झेलनी पड़ रही है।

