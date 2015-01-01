पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:रोज 90 टेस्ट करने हैं पर 10 भी नहीं हो रहे,सीएमएचओ ने कहा- नोडल अफसर निष्क्रिय

देवभोग16 घंटे पहले
  • देवभोग की आबादी 1 लाख से ज्यादा, अब तक 7455 ने कराई जांच

प्रदेशभर में कोरोना जांच के मामले में देवभोग फिसड्डी है। रोजाना कोरोना के 90 सैंपल की जांच करनी है पर 10 का आंकड़ा भी पूरा नहीं हो रहा। वजह जानने सीएमएचओ एनआर नवरत्न ने भी जांच टीम के साथ शनिवार को 3 गांव का दौरा किया। एक गांव में सिर्फ दो लोग ही जांच कराने सामने आया। देवभोग की आबादी 1 लाख से ज्यादा है। कोरोना काल को सालभर हो गया पर यहां महज 7 हजार 455 लोग ही जांच कराए हैं, जिसमें अब तक 470 लोग पॉजिटिव मिले थे। अभी एक्टिव केस 114 है। कोरोना से यहां 3 लोग की मौत हो गई है। वर्तमान में स्थिति सुपर स्प्रेड की श्रेणी में है।

1300 लोगों में प्रारंभिक लक्षण पर 50 ने ही कराया टेस्ट
बीते 4 सप्ताह में संयुक्त जांच टीम ने ब्लॉक के 50945 घरों में सर्वे किया, जहां 1316 लोगों में सर्दी, जुकाम जैसे प्रारंभिक लक्षण दिखे। निर्देश था कि ऐसे लोगों की कोरोना जांच अनिवार्य रूप से करना है पर इनमें से केवल 50 लोगों ने ही एंटीजेन कीट से टेस्ट कराया। शनिवार को 58 लोगों ने जांच कराई, जिसमें दो लोग प्रारंभिक लक्षण वाले थे। मोखागुड़ा में संक्रमित दंपति के प्रायमरी कॉन्टेक्ट में 10 लोग आए थे पर किसी ने टेस्ट नहीं कराया। सीएमएचओ ने कहा कि प्रायमरी कॉन्टेक्ट वालों को समझाइश के बाद लिखित पत्र भेजा जाएगा। जांच के लिए नहीं माने तो नियमानुसार महामारी एक्ट के तहत एफआईआर दर्ज कराया जाएगा।

ग्रामीणों में अभी भी जागरूकता की कमी
सीएमएचओ एनआर नवरत्न शनिवार को देवभोग ब्लॉक के कैठपदर, सिनापाली, घुमरगुड़ा व मोखागुड़ा कोरोना जांच टीम के साथ पहुंचे। जांच के लिए मोखागुड़ा से एक दंपती सामने आया, बाकी जगह शून्य रहा। सीएमएचओ ने बताया कि प्रदेशभर में देवभोग से सबसे कम सैंपल जा रहा है। यहां जागरूकता का अभाव तो है ही, ग्रामीण स्तर पर तैनात नोडल अफसर भी काम नहीं कर रहे। सुपर स्प्रेड की स्थिति को नियंत्रित करने जांच ही एक मात्र सहारा है। लोग सामने नही आएंगे तो आने वाले समय मे बड़ी मुश्किल खड़ी हो सकती है।

