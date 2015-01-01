पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नुकसान:ओडिशा के धान की बिचौलियों की मार्फत घर पहुंच सेवा से व्यापार 90 प्रतिशत गिरा, मंडी कारोबारी लाइसेंस सरेंडर करने की तैयारी में

देवभोगएक दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • धान से 2.2 प्रतिशत मंडी शुल्क के रूप में राजस्व भी शासन को मिलता था

ओडिशा के धान की बिचौलियों की मार्फत घर पहुंच सेवा के बाद सीजन में धान का व्यापार 90 फीसदी गिर गया है। मंडी के लाइसेंसी कारोबारी लाइसेंस सरेंडर के मूड में आ गए हैं। देवभोग उपमंडी क्षेत्र में देवभोग के अलावा झाखरपारा, उरमाल, गोहरापदर, अमलीपदर बड़े व्यावसायिक सेंटर हैं जहां 70 थोक लाइसेंसी व 100 से ज्यादा फुटकर कारोबारियों ने मंडी का लाइसेंस ले रखा है। भास्कर ने ओडिशा से आ रहे धान की खबर बुधवार के अंक में प्रमुखता से प्रकाशित की थी। मंडी सचिव प्रदीप शुक्ला द्वारा उपलब्ध कराए गए आंकड़े बताते हैं कि पिछले 3 वर्षों में धान के कारोबार में 90 फीसदी की गिरावट आई है। 2017 में 1 लाख 11 हजार क्विंटल, 2018 में 19820 क्विंटल, 2019 में 38668 क्विंटल धान की आवक थी, जबकि 2020 में अब तक केवल 5307 क्विंटल धान ही व्यापारियों तक पहुंचा है। शुक्ला ने बताया कि धान की कुल कीमत में 2.2 प्रतिशत मंडी शुल्क के रूप में राजस्व मिलता था, जिसका अब नुकसान मंडी को हो रहा है। ओडिशा में धान की डबल फसल होने के कारण वहां से जमकर आवक होती थी। व्यापारियों का धंधा चमकने के अलावा अच्छा खासा राजस्व सरकार को मंडी शुल्क के रूप में मिल जाता था लेकिन पिछले दो तीन वर्षों में ओडिशा का धान बिचौलियों के माध्यम से सीधे किसानों के घर पहुंच रहा है, जिसका खामियाजा अब मंडी के लाइसेंसी कारोबारियों को भुगतना पड़ रहा है। देवभोग व्यवसायी संघ के सचिव शिवकुमार अग्रवाल ने कहा कि अक्टूबर से दिसंबर तक व्यापारी धान का कारोबार कर रहे थे। अब धान व्यापारियों के हाथों में नहीं आ रहा है, बिचौलिये ज्यादा कीमत देकर धान ऊंची कीमत पर ही खपा रहे हैं इसलिए सभी कारोबारी बैठक कर मंडी लाइसेंस सरेंडर करने का मन बना चुके हैं।

सब कुछ तय,फिर बिचौलियों की सप्लाई क्यों: चेंबर
दिल्ली कैट संस्था के प्रदेश सदस्य व गरियाबंद चेंबर ऑफ कॉमर्स के सदस्य विनय पांडेय ने प्रशासन से सवाल किया है कि जब धान बेचने वाले किसानों की संख्या तय है, गिरदावरी के माध्यम से रकबा व मात्रा भी तय कर दी गई है, फिर किसानों को ओडिशा का धान खरीदने की जरूरत क्यों पड़ रही है? पांडेय ने कहा कि यही स्थिति रही तो व्यापारी सड़क पर आ जाएंगे। पांडेय ने बिचौलियों पर अंकुश लगाने की मांग की है।

समय सीमा की बैठक में चर्चा का विषय बना भास्कर
सोमवार के अंक में भास्कर ने बिचौलियों द्वारा खपाए जाने वाले धान की खबर को प्रमुखता से उठाया था। यह खबर बुधवार को कलेक्टोरेट में होने वाली समय सीमा की बैठक में चर्चा का विषय बनी रही। कलेक्टर नीलेश क्षीरसागर ने खबरों का हवाला देकर मातहतों को वाहनों की धरपकड़ व चेक पोस्ट लगाने के मौखिक निर्देश दिए हैं। उन्होंने कहा है कि हर हाल में ओडिशा पार से आने वाले धान को रोकना है। वाहनों की धरपकड़ के लिए आरटीओ से भी चर्चा की गई है।

