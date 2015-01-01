पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई की मांग:ठगी का शिकार किसान पहुंचा थाने, दलालों व बैंक प्रबंधन पर लगाया साजिश का आरोप

देवभोग2 घंटे पहले
  • 800 किसानों के नाम पर दलालों ने लिया था करोड़ों का लोन और किसानों को पता भी न चला

ऋण माफी के नाम पर दलालों ने करीब 800 किसानों के नाम पर लोन लेकर माफ भी करवा लिया था तथा उनके नाम पर फिर से लोन लेकर 8 करोड़ की राशि हड़प ली थी। इस मामले को भास्कर ने सोमवार को प्रमुखता से प्रकाशित किया था। इसके बाद यूनियन बैंक में के प्रबंधन व दलालों पर उनकी राशि हड़पने का आरोप लगाकर ठगी के शिकार पीड़ित किसान सोमवार को थाने पहुंचे तथा आवेदन देकर कहा कि लोन की राशि उन्हें वापस दिलवाई जाए। किसानों के नाम से दलाल व बैंक प्रबंधन की मिलीभगत से किए गए इस फर्जीवाड़े की और परतें अब खुलने लगी हैं। ग्राम माडागांव निवासी हरिशंकर बीसी ने मंगलवार को थाने पहुंचकर लिखित शिकायत पत्र सौंपा है, जिसमें बताया गया है कि 2017 में उसके द्वारा 50 हजार रुपए का लोन लिया गया था। 2019 में ऋण माफी के बाद नियमानुसार 40 हजार का ऋण माफ हो गया था। कुछ माह पहले बैंक के एक दलाल लंबोदर पात्र ने आकर 10 हजार का बकाया पटाने पर दोबारा लोन निकलवा देने का लालच दिया। दलाल ने कहा कि बचत 10 हजार में 3 हजार ब्याज समेत 13 हजार पटाने से पुराना लोन क्लियर हो जाएगा। पीड़ित ने आवेदन में लिखा है कि लंबोदर की बात मानकर वह उरमाल यूनियन बैंक की शाखा पहंचा। उसे 50 हजार लोन की दोबारा स्वीकृति भी दी गई लेकिन मैनेजर ने केवल 22 हज़ार रुपए के आहरण की अनुमति दी। पीड़ित किसान ने दलाल व बैंक प्रबंधन पर साजिश का आरोप लगाया है। 22 हजार निकलते ही लंबोदर ने पुराने कर्ज को स्वयं पटाने का हवाला दिया, साथ ही लोन पास कराने का खर्चा 4 हजार मिलाकर 22 हजार में 17 हजार अपने पास रख लिए। पीड़ित जब बचत 28 हजार निकालने पहुंचा तो मैनेजर ने उसे पिछले कर्ज में कटौती बताकर खाता नील होने की जानकारी दी। हरिशंकर लगातार लोन की रकम लेने लंबोदर के चक्कर काटता रहा, फिर भी पैसा नहीं मिला। मंगलवार को हरिशंकर ने थाने में शिकायत दर्ज कराकर बचत रकम वापस करवाने व ठगों पर कार्रवाई करने की मांग की है। थाना प्रभारी हर्षवर्धन बैस ने मामले में जांच कर उचित कार्रवाई करने का भरोसा दिलाया है।

कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष सुखचंद बेसरा ने एसडीएम को दिया ज्ञापन, भाजपा के दलालों पर की कार्रवाई की मांग
ठगी के मामले को लेकर ब्लाक कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष सुखचंद बेसरा ने भी मंगलवार को एसडीएम अनुपम आशीष टोप्पो को ज्ञापन सौंपा है। ज्ञापन में ठगी के इस मामले की बारीकी से जांच करने का आग्रह किया गया है। बेसरा ने ज्ञापन में दावा किया कि कर्ज माफी से बौखलाए भाजपा समर्थक दलालों ने पहले तो झांसा देकर लोन निकाला, जब कांग्रेस सरकार ने किसानों के कर्ज माफ किए तो उस योजना में भी अपना फायदा निकाल लिया। दोबारा किसानों को कर्जदार बनाकर उनके हक के रुपए ऐंठ लिए, फिर पोल खुलने के डर से कांग्रेस सरकार द्वारा लोन माफी नहीं करना, जैसी बातें बताकर किसानों को झूठी जानकारी
देते रहे। बेसरा ने मामले में दलाल व दोषी बैंक प्रबंधन के खिलाफ कड़ी कार्रवाई करने की मांग की है।

