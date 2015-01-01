पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हर साल का रोग:देवभोग के पास के गांवों में ओडिशा का धान डंप होना शुरू, रोज 1200 क्विंटल के करीब आ रहा

देवभोग4 घंटे पहले
  • रात के अंधेरे में पिकअप और ट्रैक्टरों से 40 से 50 खेप धान कम उत्पादन वाले किसानों के घरों में जमा हो रहा

धान खरीदी योजना में सरकार जितनी कड़ाई कर ले पर जिन्हें योजना का गलत लाभ लेना है वे इसका रास्ता निकाल ही लेते हैं। 1 दिसंबर से धान खरीदी शुरू होने वाली है, इस बीच बिचौलिए ओडिशा की सीमा से लगे देवभोग क्षेत्र के गांवों में ओडिशा का धान डंप करने में जुट गए हैं। तहसील में इस बार धान की औसत पैदावारी 8 से 10 क्विंटल प्रति एकड़ लेकिन समर्थन मूल्य पर अधिकतम 15 क्विंटल तक बेचने का प्रावधान है इसलिए कुछ लोग बिचौलियों से सं‌पर्क कर ओडिशा से धान लाकर भरपाई में जुटे हैं। रोजाना पिकअप व ट्रैक्टरों से 40 से 50 खेप में 1000 से 1200 क्विंटल धान ओडिशा से लाकर सीमावर्ती इलाके में खपाया जा रहा है। देवभोग ओडिशा के 3 जिले कालाहांडी, नवरंगपुर व नुवापाड़ा जिले के सीमा से लगा है। इसी सीमा से लगे गांवों में सक्रिय बिचौलिये इन दिनों ओडिशा का धान छत्तीसगढ के किसानों के घर खपा रहे हैं। दहीगांव, निष्टिगुडा, झिरीपानी, खोखसरा, सुपेबेडा, दीवानमुड़ा, उसरीपानी, साहसखोल, पुरनापानी, सीनापाली, गोहरापदर, गिरशूल व कैठपदर के अलावा ओडिशा के कुछ गांवों में करीब 30 बिचौलिये पिकअप व ट्रैक्टरों के मालिक हैं, जो रात के अंधेरे में पिछले 15 दिनों से धान खपाने का काम कर रहे हैं। दिन में वे किसानों से संपर्क कर रुपए व धान की मात्रा की लिस्ट बनाते हैं व पहट 4 बजे से सुबह 7 व शाम 7 से देर रात 2 से 3 बजे तक धान की सप्लाई कर रहे हैं।

ओडिशा सरकार का हास्यास्पद आदेश
इधर ओडिशा मीडिया रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक सोमवार को ओडिशा सरकार ने छतीसगढ़ सीमा से लगे 8 जिलों के कलेक्टरों को पत्र जारी कर छतीसगढ़ से आने वाले धान को रोकने, स्क्वॉयड गठन कर सीमा पर चेक पोस्ट लगाने को कहा है। आदेश के मुताबिक नवंबर के दूसरे सप्ताह से ओडिशा में धान खरीदी शुरु हो गई है है। पत्र में कहा गया है कि छतीसगढ़ का निम्न स्तर का धान ओडिशा आ रहा है जिसे मंडी में बेचा जा रहा है। ओडिशा सरकार के इस आदेश की जमकर हंसी उड़ रही है क्योंकि सभी जानते हैं कि छतीसगढ़ में धान की कीमत 2500 रुपए क्विंटल है जबकि ओडिशा में 1860 रुपए। ओडिशा सरकार के इस आदेश को वहां के प्रदेश कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष प्रदीप मांझी ने हास्यास्पद बताया है।

ओडिशा की खरीदी नीति से परेशान रहते हैं किसान
ओडिशा में धान की खरीदी महिला समूहों व सहकारी समितियों के माध्यम से होनी है, फसल कटकर तैयार है पर अब तक खरीदी शुरू नहीं हुई है। प्रति क्विंटल 1865 रुपए कीमत तय है पर प्रति क्विंटल 5 से 7 किलो की कटौती, परिवहन खर्च से लेकर धान बेचने और बैंक में पैसा निकालने तक किसानों को प्रति क्विंटल 80 से 100 रुपए अतिरिक्त खर्च करना पड़ता है। इन सभी झंझटों से बचने 1250-1350 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल की दर पर सीधे खलिहान से ही धान बिचौलिये को बेच देते हैं। 1450 से 1550 रुपए तक यही धान छत्तीसगढ के किसानों के घर तक पहुंच रहा है।

बिचौलियों की बदमाशी व्यापारियों पर भारी
2018 से पहले तक ओडिशा का यही धान को मंडी के लाइसेंसी व्यापारी खरीदते थे। देवभोग अमलीपदर इलाके से दिसंबर तक 500 ट्रक का मंडी शुल्क पट चुका होता था पर बिचौलियों की घर पहुंच सेवा से लाइसेंसी व्यापारियों का कारोबार भरे सीजन में ठप हो गया। जिस कीमत पर बिचौलिये धान उठाते हैं वह रेट व्यापारी नहीं दे पाते क्योंकि बाजार भाव के अनुसार व्यापारी इस समय अधिकतम 1200 रुपए ही दे सकते हैं जबकि बिचौलिये 1300 से ज्यादा देकर धान उठा लेते हैं। 1500 के ऊंचे भाव पर खरीदी करने वाला किसान इसी धान को 2500 में बेच देता है।

उत्पादन मात्रा में भारी अंतर, इसका फायदा उठा रहे
कृषि विभाग देवभोग ने 10 नवंबर को जारी फसल प्रयोग रिपोर्ट में बताया है कि इस बार प्रति एकड़ औसत उत्पादन करीब 8 से 10 30 क्विंटल प्रति एकड़ है। सरकार प्रति एकड़ अधिकतम 15 क्विंटल धान खरीदेगी। ऐसे किसान जिनका उत्पादन कम हुआ है, उन्होंने अपने घरों में ओडिशा का धान बिचौलियों के माध्यम से डंप करना शुरू कर दिया है।

नाकेबंदी का आदेश नहीं : एसडीएम
मामले में एसडीएम अनुपम आशीष टोप्पो ने कहा कि सीमावर्ती इलाकों में नाकेबंदी का कोई आदेश जारी नहीं हुआ है पर जो किसान ओडिशा का धान ला रहे हैं, डंप होने की प्रामाणिक जानकारी मिली तो उस किसान के रकबे में मात्रा की कटौती कर आवश्यक कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

