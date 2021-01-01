पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उपलब्धि:माइनस 16 डिग्री में 12500 फीट की ऊंचाई पार कर हमारे नरेंद्र ने केदारकंठ पर फहराया तिरंगा

देवभोग
  • देवभोग के गिरशूल के रहने वाले नरेंद्र कश्यप 2025 के पहले एवरेस्ट फतह करने संकल्पित हैं

छोटे से गांव गिरशूल से निकलकर हिमालय की 12500 फीट की ऊंचाई 4 दिन में चढ़ने वाले 26 वर्षीय नरेंद्र एवरेस्ट फतह करना चाहते हैं। नरेंद का दावा है कि 2025 के पहले वे एवरेस्ट फतह कर लेंगे। देवभोग से 5 किमी की दूरी पर बसे गांव गिरशूल के शिक्षक योगेंद्र कश्यप के तीन बेटों में से सबसे छोटे सुपुत्र नरेंद्र जिले ही नहीं संभाग भर में पहले युवा हैं जिन्होंने हिमालय की केदारकंठ चोटी (उत्तराखंड) की 12500 फीट की ऊंची चढ़ाई पार की हो। खून जमा देने वाली माइनस 16 डिग्री की ठंड में नरेंद्र ने 21 दिसंबर को चढ़ाई पूरी की है। नरेंद्र ने कहा कि माउंटिंग लाइन में आगे चलकर उनका एवरेस्ट की 29032 फीट ऊंची चोटी की चढ़ाई पूरी कर छतीसगढ़ प्रदेश का मान बढ़ाने का सपना है इसलिए वे विगत तीन वर्षों से छोटी-छोटी चोटियों की चढ़ाई कर रहे हैं। अभी इसकी शुरुआत की है।

नवोदय विद्यालय माना का यह होनहार 30 युवाओं को दे रहा एवरेस्ट फतह के टिप्स
गिरशूल ग्राम में प्राथमिक शिक्षा पूरी करने के बाद होनहार नरेंद का माना नवोदय विद्यालय के लिए चयन हो गया। स्नातक के बाद चंडीगढ़ के एक इंस्टीट्यूट में टूरिस्ट फैकल्टी से एमबीए 2018 में पूरा कर हैदराबाद की एक टूरिस्ट कंपनी में असिस्टेंट मैनेजर की नौकरी कर रहे हैं। शुरू से ही घूमने फिरने के शौकीन नरेंद्र ने कॅरियर भी इसी में ढूंढ लिया। महज 26 साल के इस युवक ने 3 साल के जॉब में 21 राज्यों का भ्रमण कर लिया है। नरेंद्र इलाके के युवाओं के लिए प्रेरणास्रोत बने हुए हैं। उनका जुनून देख ग्रामीण अंचल के 30 से भी ज्यादा नरेंद्र को फॉलो कर रहे हैं। उनके सहपाठी समेत इस इलाके भर के 30 से भी ज्यादा युवक उनसे जुड़कर टूरिस्ट लाइन में अपना कॅरियर बनाने के टिप्स ले रहे हैं।

