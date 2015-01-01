पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जांच जारी:पड़ताल करने किसानों के साथ आज बैंक जाएगी पुलिस

देवभोगएक दिन पहले
  • मंगलवार को दाबरीभांटा के किसान आपबीती बताने लिखित आवेदन लेकर थाने पहुंचे

ऋण माफी का दलालों व्दारा फायदा उठाने के मामले में बुधवार को पीड़ित किसानों के साथ बैंक जाकर पुलिस पड़ताल करेगी। उल्लेखनीय है कि किसानों की दलालों ने किसानों के नाम पर लोन ले लिया था, जिसका फायदा ऋण माफी योजना में इन्हीं दलालों को मिला। इसके बाद फिर से इन दलालों ने 800 किसानों के नाम पर करीब 8 करोड़ का लोन यूनियन बैंक से उठा लिया, जिसका पता किसानों को नहीं चला। इस मामले का खुलासा लगातार भास्कर कर रहा है। कर्ज से लदे किसानों ने थाने पहुंचकर गुहार लगाई तो पुलिस भी सक्रिय हो गई है। भास्कर के खुलासे के बाद मंगलवार को दाबरीभांटा के किसान लिखित आवेदन लेकर थाने पहुंचे। आवेदन देकर लुद्रो सोम,पदमन सोरी,धीरासिंह नेगी, कलावती, राजेन्द्र ध्रुवा, बलभद्र मांझी ने आपबीती बताकर लोन की राशि वापस दिलाने व दलाल व जिम्मेदार बैंक प्रबंधन पर कार्रवाई की मांग की है। पीड़ित किसानों के आवेदन लेने के बाद थाना प्रभारी हर्षवर्धन बैस ने कहा कि बुधवार को सभी पीड़ित किसानों को लेकर यूनियन बैंक जाएंगे। खाता नम्बर व खाता के डिटेल निकालकर जांच शुरू होगी। तथ्यों के आधार पर उचित कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

कोरे विड्रॉल पर दस्तखत कराने दलाल लंबोधर के साथ घर तक पहुंचे थे बैंक मैनेजर
लगातार खुल रही पोल के बीच मंगलवार को थाने में पदमन सोरी ने अपने आवेदन में एक और खुलासा किया है। सोरी ने बताया कि सभी ग्रामीणों की तरह दलाल लंबोधर ने सहयोगी के साथ गांव पहुंचकर उसके नाम से भी लोन निकाला। 1 लाख 40 हजार का लोन स्वीकृत था, जिसमें उसने 1 लाख दिया, बाकी रकम यह कहकर रख ली कि लोन का कमीशन ऊपर तक देना पड़ता है। 2019 लोन माफी वर्ष में तीन माह पहले लंबोधर के साथ बैंक मैनेजर पदमन सोरी के घर पहुंचे और कोरे विड्रॉल पर दस्तखत करने दबाव बनाया। दलाल ने भी फसल का इंश्योरेंस करना है, कहर झांसा देने की कोशिश की किया पर सोरी ने दस्तखत नहीं किए। सोरी ने घटना का गवाह सरपंच दया बीसी व अन्य ग्रामीणों को बताया है। आवेदन में सोरी ने दोबारा लोन निकालने की आशंका जताकर खाते की जांच की मांग की है।

