कोरोना से परेशानी:60% मक्का कटकर तैयार पर सर्वाधिक खपत वाला पोल्ट्री सेक्टर ठप इसलिए भाव नहीं खुल रहा

देवभोगएक घंटा पहले
  • 10 हजार किसानों ने मैनपुर में 10,500 व देवभोग में 8,400 हेक्टेयर में मक्के का उत्पादन किया

पुरुषोत्तम पात्र | जिले के 5 विकासखंडों में मक्के का सर्वाधिक उत्पादन मैनपुर व देवभोग क्षेत्र में होता है। इस बार 10 हजार से भी ज्यादा किसानों ने मैनपुर में 10,500 हेक्टेयर व देवभोग में 8,400 हेक्टेयर में मक्के का उत्पादन किया है। हमेशा की तरह अक्टूबर खत्म होते तक 60 फीसदी मक्के की फसल कटकर तैयार हो चुकी है लेकिन इस बार पिछले साल की 1800 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल के बजाए महज 1200 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल का भाव खुला है, इसलिए किसान इतनी कम कीमत पर उपज बेचने के बजाए अच्छी कीमत का इंतजार कर रहे हैं। कोरोनाकाल में पोल्ट्री व्यवसाय भी ठप है, जहां 50 फीसदी खपत हो जाती थी तथा एक्सपोर्ट सेक्टर भी बंद है, जिससे मक्के का भाव नहीं मिल रहा है।
पिछले तीन दिनों से बिगड़े मौसम ने किसानों की चिंता दोगुनी कर दी है। जिन छोटे किसानों के घरों से दूरदराज खलिहान हैं, वे मचान तैयार कर मक्के के रखरखाव में जुट गए हैं। डर है कि पानी की छींटे फसल पर न पड़ जाएं, ऐसा हुआ तो गुणवत्ता प्रभावित होगी जिससे कीमत अच्छी नहीं मिलेगी।

कोरोनाकाल में प्रभावित पोल्ट्री इंडस्ट्रीज
भारत में उत्पादित मक्के का 50 फीसदी हिस्सा पोल्ट्री सेक्टर में खपत होता है। कोरोना के चलते पोल्ट्री उद्योग प्रभावित है, इसलिए इस बार मक्के की मांग नहीं आई। कॉर्न व अन्य खाद्य उद्योग में भी इसकी मांग 40 फीसदी घट गई है। यही वजह है कि बाजार में भाव न्यूनतम दर पर खुला है। समर्थन मूल्य की कीमत 1740 रुपए है पर अब तक खरीदी के कोई निर्देश जारी नहीं हुए हैं।

एक्सपोर्ट सेक्टर अब तक नहीं खुला
मैनपुर देवभोग का मक्का गुणवत्तायुक्त होने के कारण विशाखापट्टनम बंदरगाह के जरिए म्यांमार, बांग्लादेश, मलेशिया, नेपाल तक जाता है। मंडी रिकार्ड के मुताबिक पिछले साल 3 लाख क्वि‌ंटल से ज्यादा का कारोबार हुआ । 2400 रुपए उच्चतम दर खुलने के कारण किसानों को 2200 रुपए तक मिला। कोरोना के चलते एक्सपोर्ट बंद रखा गया है। कीमत नहीं खुलने की एक वजह इसे भी बताया जा रहा।

पिछले साल यूक्रेन से आयात हुआ था
पिछले साल लॉकडाउन के पहले देश के उद्योग सेक्टर में मक्के की भारी खपत थी। कीमत ऊंची हो गई थी, बढ़ी कीमत पर लगाम लगाने भारत सरकार ने यूक्रेन से मक्के का भारी मात्रा आयात किया था। लॉकडाउन कि चलते उस खेप का इस्तेमाल नहीं हुआ था जो अब हो रहा है और नई मांग नहीं होने के कारण भी कीमत नहीं खुल रही है।

वर्तमान कीमत से लागत भी नहीं निकलेगी
मक्के के बड़े किसान गोलामाल के रामरतन मांझी, डुमरपीठा के लिंगेश्वर बीसी, माहुलकोट के डमरूधर ने बताया कि खाद, दवा व मजदूरी दर बढ़ने से प्रति हेक्टेयर लागत ढाई से 3 हजार रुपए बढ़ गई है। पिछले साल नवंबर माह में 1800 रुपए से क़ीमत खुली थी लेकिन इस बार 1200 रुपए ही है। 40 से 45 क्विंटल प्रति हेक्टेयर औसत उत्पादन है, ऐसे में इस कीमत से लागत भी नहीं निकलेगी। ज्यादा उत्पादन करने वाले किसान शुरुआती दौर में ही फसल बेच देते थे ताकि रखरखाव की समस्या न आए।

