नई व्यवस्था:कैदियों के भोजन में प्रोटीन, विटामिन और फाइबर अब अनिवार्य

देवभोगएक घंटा पहले
  • जेल में भी लागू होगा खाद्य सुरक्षा मानक अधिनियम

अब जेल में भी खाद्य सुरक्षा मानक अधिनियम लागू किया जाएगा और कैदियों को मिलने वाला भोजन खाद्य सुरक्षा विभाग की निगरानी में बनेगा। यानी कैदियों को दिया जाने वाला भोजन पौष्टिक होगा जिसमें प्रोटीन, विटामिन, फाइबर, कार्बोहाइड्रेट की संतुलित मात्रा शामिल होगी। ईट राइट के तहत खाद्य सुरक्षा एवं मानक प्राधिकरण दिल्ली से जारी निर्देश के बाद खाद्य एवं औषधि प्रशासन ने लाइसेंस देने की प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी है। ईट राइट के दायरे में अब तक जेल कैंपस अछूता था। कैंपस को ईट राइट जेल बनाने की प्रक्रिया अब शुरू हो गई है। खाद्य सुरक्षा एवं मानक प्राधिकरण नई दिल्ली के निर्देश के बाद इस आशय का आदेश नियंत्रक खाद्य एवं औषधि प्रशासन छतीसगढ़ ने 10 अगस्त को जारी किया था। प्रदेश की 5 सेंट्रल जेल एवं 33 उपजेल में कैदियों को परोसे जाने वाले भोजन को खाद्य मानकों के दायरे में लाने अब जिला प्रशासन ने प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी है। जिला खाद्य सुरक्षा अधिकारी तरुण बिरला ने बताया कि गरियाबंद उपजेल प्रभारी को पत्र जारी कर खाद्य सुरक्षा मानक का फूड लाइसेंस (एफएसएसआई) लेने कहा गया है। लाइसेंस जारी होते ही विभाग की ऑडिट टीम जेल कैंपस व कीचन का निरीक्षण करेगी, मानकों के तहत जो भी कमियां पाई जाएंगी उसे दूर करने के बाद ऑडिट टीम जेल प्रशासन को सर्टिफिकेट जारी करेगी।

रसोइया को हैंड और फुट ग्लव्स, एप्रॅन पहनना जरूरी
कैदियों को दिया जाने वाला भोजन पौष्टिक होगा यानी प्रोटीन, विटामिन, फाइबर, कार्बोहाइड्रेट की संतुलित मात्रा रोजाना के भोजन में शामिल होगी। जेल के रसोइयों को सुरक्षा मानकों का पालन करते हुए भोजन बनाने, परोसने तक हैंड ग्लव्स, फुट ग्लब्स, एप्रॅन जैसी आवश्यक वस्तु पहननी होगी। बर्तनों के रखरखाव व साफ सफाई का भी विशेष ध्यान रखना होगा।

