अच्छी पहल:बंजर पहाड़ी पर सवा एकड़ में बन रहा साईं मंदिर-गार्डन, 31 फीट ऊंचा गुंबद

देवभोग2 दिन पहले
  • पंचायत के साथ साईं समिति ने झराबहाल की पहाड़ी को समतल कर हरा-भरा किया

यहां से महज एक किमी दूर स्थित झराबहाल की बंजर पहाड़ी को साईं भक्तों की समिति ने पंचायत के साथ मिलकर भरा-भरा बना दिया है। यहां सवा एकड़ में भव्य साईं मंदिर लगभग बनकर तैयार हो गया है। मंदिर में साढ़े 3 फीट ऊंची साईं की मूर्ति स्थापित होगी। मंदिर का गुंबद 31 फीट ऊंचा होगा। इसके अलावा रंग-बिरंगी फूलों से सजा गार्डन भी बनाया जा रहा है। झराबहाल की बंजर पहाड़ी पर साईं मंदिर के गुंबज निर्माण का कार्य अंतिम चरण में है। साईं सेवा समिति के दिलीप कौशिक, विकास उपाध्याय, महेंद्र ठाकुर ने बताया कि मंदिर में दर्शन के लिए नए साल में जनवरी से श्रद्धालु आ सकेंगे। सड़क, गार्डन, शौचालय जैसे जरूरी कार्यों का निर्माण पूरा हो चुका है। श्रद्धालु के लिए 30 से 40 सीढ़ियों का काम और गुंबद का कार्य जल्द ही पूरा किया जा रहा है।

नववर्ष में आ सकेंगे श्रद्धालु
मंदिर समिति ने कहा कि नववर्ष पर दूरदराज जाने वाले श्रद्धालु इस कोरोना काल में साईं के इस नए धाम में पहुचेंगे। इसी लक्ष्य के साथ कार्य पूर्ण कराने की पूरी कोशिश की जा रही है। प्रत्येक गुरुवार को साईं समिति और भक्तों की बैठक होती है, जहां निर्माण पूर्ण कराने की रूपरेखा बनाई जाती है।

हरियाली में बदली मुरूम और काले पत्थरों की चट्टान
साईं समिति व ग्रामीणों की पहल पर डोहल पंचायत की सरपंच बैसाखी बाई के प्रयासों के चलते दर्शनीय स्थल स्वरूप लेने लगा है। इस अनुपयोगी पहाड़ी के चट्टानों और मुरूम को समतल करने के बाद उपजाऊ बनाने के लिए तालाब की मिट्टी की पटाई की गई है। चारों तरफ हरी-भरी घास और रंग-बिरंगे फूलों के पौधों की सजावट से स्थल को आकर्षक रूप दिया गया है। पंचायत व स्थानीय श्रद्धालुओं के मिले-जुले सहयोग से बंजर पहाड़ी को हरियाली युक्त साईं धाम बनाने में निर्माण समिति ने कोई कसर नहीं छोड़ी है।

