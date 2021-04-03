पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

विवाद:दुर्व्यवहार व प्रताड़ित करते हैं एसडीओ: इंजीनियर, कार्रवाई की तो निराधार आरोप लगाया: एसडीओ

देवभोग2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सिंचाई विभाग के एसडीओ और डिप्लोमा इंजीनियर संघ में ठनी, इससे कामों में हुईं गड़बड़ियां आ रहीं सामने

देवभोग सिंचाई अनुविभाग के एसडीओ के खिलाफ लामबद्ध हुआ डिप्लोमा इंजीनियर संघ, साथी इंजीनियर से दुर्व्यवहार व प्रताड़ना का आरोप लगाकर कलेक्टर से हटाने की मांग की है। इधर एसडीओ ने इंजीनियरों पर अनिमितता, लापरवाही और विभिन्न कार्यों की जांच में दस्तावेज उपल्बध नहीं कराने का आरोप लगाया है। उन्होंने कहा कि कई लंबित कार्यों के लिए कई बार पत्राचार की कार्रवाई की गई तो इंजीनियर उन पर अनर्गल आरोप लगा रहे हैं। एसडीओ आरके सिंघई पर इंजीनियरों को गाली देने, वेतन कटौती, सीआर खराब करने व बेवजह शोकाज नेटिस देकर मानसिक रूप से प्रताड़ित करने का आरोप उनके अधीनस्थ इंजीनियर द्वारा लगाया गया है। गुरुवार को इस मामले को लेकर छतीसगढ़ डिप्लोमा इंजीनियर संघ के जिला अध्यक्ष संतोष कुमार साहू के नेतृत्व में प्रतिनिधि मंडल ने कलेक्टर नीलेश क्षीरसागर को ज्ञापन देते हुए कार्रवाई की मांग की है।

जांच का सामना के बजाय आरोप लगा रहे
मामले में एसडीओ आरके सिंघई ने अपना पक्ष रखते हुए बताया कि इंजीनियरों की लापरवाही पर कार्रवाई के लिये पत्राचार हुए तो जांच का सामना करने के बजाय बेबुनियाद आरोप लगा रहे हैं, कुछ तो खुद एसडीओ बनने की इच्छा रखते है। इसलिए मेरे खिलाफ माहौल बनवा रहे हैं, मैं हर जांच के लिए तैयार हूं।

लंबित 19 कार्यों के लिए 15 बार किया पत्राचार
सिंघई ने बताया कि सिंचाई उपसंभाग में मनरेगा के तहत वर्ष 2013-14 में विभिन्न जलाशय, एनीकट,जलप्लावन योजनाओं के नहर सफाई,स्ट्रक्चर निर्माण स्वीकृत कार्यों में अब तक 19 कार्यों के सीसी जारी नहीं हुए है। रिकार्ड में कार्य अधूरा होने के कारण जिला पंचायत से जवाब मांगा जा रहा है। 2018-19 से अब तक सम् बंधित इंजीनियरों से 15 बार पत्राचार किया जा चुका है।

10 लाख की रिकवरी भी : मनरेगा के तहत कराए गए इंदागांव कोटरी जलाशय निर्माण कार्य की सामाजिक अंकेक्षण में 9 लाख 46 हजार की रिकव्हरी इंजीनियर पर है। इसी तरह तेलनदी नहर मरम्मत व अन्य एक कार्य मिलाकर 10 लाख से ज्यादा की रिकवरी निकली है।

जांच के लिए दस्तावेज उपलब्ध नहीं कराया
सिंघई ने बताया कि मनरेगा के लंबित 19 कार्यों में 4 करोड़ से ज्यादा लागत के 8 कार्य जांच के दायरे में है, मजदूरों के अनुपात में मटेरियल के ज्यादा बिल लगाकर राशि आहरण हुआ है। जुलाई 2020 को जिला पंचायत ने जांच कमेटी गठित है पर लिप्त इंजीनियरों ने आज तक चाहे गए दस्तावेज उपलब्ध जांच दल के समक्ष हीं कराया है।

दुर्भावना से शोकाॅज नोटिस देते हैं: इंजीनियर
जिला अध्यक्ष सन्तोष साहू ने बताया कि 28 व 29 जनवरी को देवभोग एसडीओ आरके सिंघई द्वारा इंजीनियर दीपक पाठक के साथ अमर्यादित भाषा का प्रयोग करते हुए गाली दी है, उनका ऐसा रवैया सभी इंजीनियरों के साथ रहता है। सीआर खराब करने, वेतन काटने के अलावा निरन्तर कार्य करने वाले इंजीनियरों को दुर्भावना पूर्वक कार्य में अनुपस्थित होने का सो काज जारी किया जाता है।

भ्रस्टाचार को लेकर सुर्खियों में रहा जलसंसाधन विभाग
सरकार के बदलते ही गरियाबन्द जलसंसाधन विभाग शुरू से ही भ्रष्टाचार को लेकर सुर्खियों में रहा है। अभनपुर विधायक धनेंद्र साहू ने विधान सभा के दूसरे सत्र में ही टेंडर के बजाय पीस वर्क में कराए गए करोड़ों के काम को लेकर सवाल खड़ा किया था। जांच के आदेश भी हुए पर नतीजा सिफर रहा । दो माह पहले जिला पंचायत अध्यक्ष स्मृति ठाकुर ने अमाड़ डायवर्सन व रताखड़ सिंचाई योजना में लाखों के भ्रष्टाचार का आरोप लगाया है, कछुवा गति से चल रही जांच को लेकर जिपं अध्यक्ष ने नाराजगी व्यक्त की है। वर्तमान में विभाग के अफसर व मातहतों के बीच उपजे कलह को भी भ्रष्टाचार व अनियमितता से जोड़ कर देखा जा रहा है। विवाद के बीच निकल कर आ रहे तथ्य भी इसी ओर संकेत कर रहे हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंविराट बोले- टीम मीटिंग में किसानों पर बात हुई, देश में कोई मुद्दा उठता है तो उस पर चर्चा करते हैं - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें