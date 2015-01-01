पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मनमानी:लोन के बदले कमीशन नहीं दिया तो बैंक मैनेजर ने ऋण पुस्तिका रख ली

देवभोग4 घंटे पहले
  • देवभाेग थाने में शिकायत, टीआई बोले- जांच के बाद की जाएगी कार्रवाई

सैकड़ों किसानों के केसीसी लोन में भारी गड़बड़ी कर सुर्खियों में आया उरमाल यूनियन बैंक का एक और मामला थाने पहुंचा है। लोन के बदले कमीशन का रकम नहीं दिया तो बैंक मैनेजर ने ऋण पुस्तिका रख ली। इसकी शिकायत माहुलकोट निवासी डिंगर नागेश ने दो दिन पहले देवभाेग थाने में की है। शिकायत में बताया गया है कि 14 अक्टूबर को 3 लाख रुपए केसीसी लोन पास हुआ। इस लोन के एवज में बैंक मैनेजर द्वारा 30 हजार रुपए मांगा गया। नहीं देने पर ऋण पुस्तिका को बंधक बना लिया गया है। डिंगर ने बताया कि लोन की पूरी 3 लाख राशि देने की बात हुई थी पर डेयरी लोन में कटौती कर केवल 1 लाख 28 हजार नगद दिया गया इसलिए कमीशन रकम नहीं दिया तो ऋण पुस्तिका रख ली। धान खरीदी योजना से वंचित होने की आशंका जाहिर करते हुए डिंगर ने कमीशनखोर मैनेजर के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की मांग की है। थाना प्रभारी बैस ने कहा कि लिखित शिकायत मिली है। मामले में जांच कर उचित कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

बैंक मैनेजर बोले- ऋण पुस्तिका रखने का प्रावधान है
इस मामले में बैंक मैनेजर भारद्वाज ने कहा निमयानुसार केसीसी लोन लेने वालों की ऋण पुस्तिका बैंक के पास रखी जाती है। कोई बंधक नहीं बनाया गया है। एसडीएम को लिखकर दे या थानेदार को दे, इससे क्या फर्क पड़ता है। उसे अगर ऋण पुस्तिका चाहिए तो मुझे लिख कर देना चाहिए। बैंक मैनेजेर ने हिस्सा मांगने वाले आइडियो को भी गलत बताया है। उन्होंने कहा कि कोई हिस्सा नहीं मांगा गया है। आरोप निराधार है।

वायरल ऑडियो में मैनेजर कह रहा - हमारा हिस्सा दो
डिंगर ने एक ऑडियो उपलब्ध कराया है। उसका दावा है कि यह मैनेजर बीआर भारद्वाज व उसके बीच बातचीत का है। 5 मिनट 23 सेकेंड के इस ऑडियो रिकॉर्ड में मैनेजर द्वारा कहा जा रहा है कि जितना पास नहीं होना था, उतना लोन पास कर दिया, हमको हमारा हिस्सा दे दो। अगर नहीं दे सकते तो बाकी पैसे बैंक में जमा करा दो। यह ऑडियो क्लिप भास्कर के पास भी है।

