कार्रवाई:ओडिशा से 25 बाेरी धान भरकर आ रहा ट्रैक्टर जब्त

देवभोग16 घंटे पहले
  • धान के अवैध परिवहन के खिलाफ मुहिम शुरू

धान के अवैध परिवहन के खिलाफ देवभोग पुलिस ने अभियान शुरू कर दिया है। शनिवार को ओडिशा के नवरंगपुर जिले से 25 बोरी धान भरकर आ रहे ट्रैक्टर को पुलिस ने जब्त किया। थाना प्रभारी हर्षवर्धन बैस ने कहा अवैध परिवहन पर कार्रवाई के लिए टीम गठित हो चुकी। अब कार्रवाई तेज होगी। गुरुवार को देवभोग दौरे पर आए कलेक्टर व एसपी ने ओडिशा सीमा से होने वाले धान के अवैध परिवहन को रोकने के आवश्यक निर्देश मातहतों को दिया था। इसका असर दिखने को मिल रहा है। नवरंगपुर जिले के मालपाड़ा सीमा से धान भर कर आ रहे ट्रैक्टर को देवभोग पुलिस ने सुबह जब्त कर कार्रवाई के लिए प्रकरण बनाकर एसडीएम कार्यालय भेजा। थाना प्रभारी हर्षवर्धन बैस ने बताया कि सूचना मिलते ही टीम नवरंगपुर सीमा की ओर रवाना हुई। गोलामाल के पास ओडिशा पासिंग ट्रैक्टर क्रमांक ओडी-24 ई- 8188 से धान परिवहन हो रहा था। धारनिधोड़ा निवासी महेंद्र नेताम द्वारा मालपारा ओडिशा के ईश्वर मांझी से यह धान लाना बताया गया। पुलिस ने जब्त कर अग्रिम कार्रवाई के लिए एसडीएम अनुपम आशीष टोप्पो के समक्ष प्रकरण पेश किया।

12 चेकिंग पॉइंट पर तैनात होगी पुलिस
एसडीम अनुपम आशीष टोप्पो ने बताया ओडिशा के तीन जिलों से जुड़ने वाली सीमाओं पर 12 चेकिंग पॉइंट तय किया गया है, जहां स्थानीय कर्मियों के साथ पुलिस बल भी तैनात किया जाएगा। अतिरिक्त पुलिस बल के लिए मांग पत्र भेजा गया है। रविवार तक पहुंचने की उम्मीद है। धान डंप करने वालों की सूची बनाई जा चुकी है। भौतिक सत्यापन कर कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

