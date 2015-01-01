पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना:16 दिन में 11 हजार 400 लोगों की जांच 613 मिले संक्रमित, रिकवरी दर 91%

धमतरीएक दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • संक्रमण बढ़ने की संभावना, ठंड व प्रदूषण से बढ़ सकती है परेशानी

दिवाली त्योहार खत्म हो गया है। अब दिन और रात के तापमान में गिरावट के साथ ठंड भी शुरू हो चुकी है, लेकिन जिले में अभी भी संक्रमितों की संख्या कम है। इसकी मुख्य वजह ट्रेसिंग, टेस्टिंग और फिर ट्रीटमेंट है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग इसी पर ज्यादा फोकस कर रही। नतीजा काेराेना के नए मरीज आने की दर अक्टूबर के मुकाबले आधी रह गई है। नवंबर के 16 दिन में 11 हजार 400 लोगों की जांच हुई है। इनमें 613 संक्रमित मिले है। रिकवरी दर 91.31 प्रतिशत पर है। प्रदेश में धमतरी 7वें नंबर पर है। सोमवार को 325 लोगों का टेस्ट हुआ। 17 मरीज नए मिले। सीएमएचओ डॉ. डीके तुर्रे के मुताबिक कोरोना मरीजों की संख्या में इजाफा हो सकता है। कोरोना के प्रमुख लक्षणों में सर्दी, खांसी, सांस लेने में तकलीफ शामिल है, ऐसे लक्षण के मरीज सर्दी के मौसम में ज्यादा मिलते हैं।

सोशल डिस्टेसिंग पालन करने किया जागरूक
रेडक्रास सोसाइटी धमतरी शाखा 24 अक्टूबर से 31 दिसंबर तक कोरोना संक्रमण को खत्म करने जागरूकता अभियान चला रहे है। जिला संगठक प्रदीप साहू के नेतृत्व में घड़ी चौक में यमराज व गुप्तचर थीम पर नाटक प्रस्तुत किया। आकाश गिरी गोस्वामी, दुष्यंत सिन्हा, होमेश्वर चन्द्राकर ने नाटक के जरिए बताया कि मास्क ही कोरोना से बचाव है।

तेजी से संक्रमित मरीज कम होने की 3 वजह
होम आइसोलेशन: जिले के 4000 से अधिक पॉजिटिव मरीज हाेम आइसोलेशन में रहकर स्वस्थ हुए। रिकवरी प्रतिशत 91.31 प्रतिशत पर है।
ट्रेसिंग: रिपोर्ट आते ही मरीजों को ढूंढना व आइसोलेशन में रखकर दवा दी जा रही।
टेस्टिंग और रिपोर्ट: अक्टूबर में टेस्टिंग व रिपोर्ट जल्दी देने पर जोर दिया। नतीजा नवंबर में मरीज गंभीर होने से पहले स्वस्थ हो रहे।

अब तक इतनी जांच

  • सैंपल जांच - 62111
  • कुल संक्रमित - 5319
  • एक्टिव केस - 377
  • डिस्चार्ज - 4857
  • मौतें - 85​​​​​​​

ये लक्षण दिखें तो डॉक्टर से मिले
यदि तेज बुखार आ रहा है, गले में खराश है, सूखा खांसी, उल्टी-दस्त की शिकायत, चलने में सांस फुल रही है, हाथ-पैर दर्द कर रहे हैं, आंखें लाल हो रही है, खाना नहीं अच्छा लग रहा, स्वाद का पता नहीं लग रहा तो तुरंत डॉक्टर से जांच कराएं
सावधान रहे...
कोरोना से ठीक हो चुके मरीजों के शरीर में एंटीबॉडी तैयार होगी या नहीं, यह शरीर की इंटरनल इम्युनिटी पर निर्भर रहता है। बुजुर्ग, ब्लड प्रेशर, सांस व अस्थमा के मरीजों को एंटीबॉडी के भरोसे नहीं रखा जा सकता।

