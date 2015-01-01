पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सालभर में 5 हत्याएं:नवंबर के 16 दिन में 12 बटंची चाकू जब्त, ऑनलाइन मंगवा रहे युवा

धमतरी4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 14 से 25 साल की युवा नशे के गिरफ्त में, बटंची चाकू के साथ हो रहे गिरफ्तार, अपराध रोकना पुलिस के लिए बनी चुनौती

जिले में इन दिनों बदमाशों ने आतंक मचा रखा है। ज्यादातर युवाओं के पास स्मार्ट फोन है और वे ऑनलाइन शॉपिंग एप से बटंची चाकू सहित खंजर, गुप्ती, तलवार जैसे धारदार हथियार खरीद रहे है। नवंबर के 16 दिन में पुलिस ने 12 से अधिक बटंची चाकू जब्त किए हैं। सभी युवा ऑनलाइन चाकू खरीद रहे हैं। इसका खुलासा पूछताछ से हुआ है।
जानकारी के अनुसार शहर सहित कुरूद, नगरी क्षेत्र के ज्यादातर युवाओं के पास चाकू है। इसमें पढ़ाई छोड़ चुके 14 से 25 साल तक के युवा शामिल हैं। चाकू को युवा ऑनलाइन ऑर्डर कर घर बैठे मंगा रहे हैं। यह कुछ ई-कॉमर्स पोर्टल और मोबाइल ऐप्स के जरिए जानलेवा धारदार हथियार आसानी से उपलब्ध हो रहे हैं। पहले हथियार खरीदने के लिए मशक्कत करनी पड़ती थी, लेकिन आज की स्थिति में किसी भी राज्य तथा शहर में यह घातक हथियार घर बैठे आसानी से उपलब्ध हो जाते हैं। शहर में ऑनलाइन खरीदी के डिलिवरी पाॅइंट चलाने वालों के मुताबिक हर रोज 8 से 10 युवा रोज चाकू खरीद रहे है। बीते सालभर में 5 लोगों की बटंची चाकू से हत्या हो चुकी है।
रहे सतर्क, क्योंकि ज्यादातर आवारा युवकों की जेब में चाकू: शहर में बटंची चाकू का अचानक से फैशन सा हो गया है। जानकारी के मुताबिक शहर व ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के युवा ऑनलाइन चाकू की खरीदी कर रहे हैं। हर रोज इस तरह की डिलिवरी ऑनलाइन सामान बेचने वाली कंपनियां कर रही है। अधिकतर युवा जेब में बटंची चाकू रखकर घूम रहे। नवंबर के 16 दिन में 12 से अधिक बटंची चाकू जब्त किए गए।

कई नाम और हजारों रुपए के बिक रहे चाकू
पुलिस सूत्रों के मुताबिक बटन चाकू, ट्रेकिंग और कैंपिंग चाकू, शिकार चाकू, जीवन रक्षा चाकू, सेल्फ डिफेंस चाकू, चाकू शार्पनर, स्प्रिंग चाकू सहित अन्य नामों से चाकू बिक रहे हैं। जिनकी कीमत 200 से लेकर 5 हजार तक है। साइज के लिए भी कोई पाबंदी नहीं है। 5 इंच से लेकर 15-20 इंच तक के चाकू की बिक्री हो रही। कानून विशेषज्ञों के मुताबिक प्रतिबंधात्मक आदेश जारी कर जिले में चाकू की ऑनलाइन बिक्री पर रोक लगाई जा सकती है।

रोज की जाए जांच-पड़ताल
ऑनलाइन डिलिवरी करने वालों की बैठक करके समझाइश दी जाए। उनके सामान की रोज मेटल डिटेक्टर से जांच की जाए। चाकू, खंजर, गुप्ती, तलवार जैसे धारदार हथियार होने के संकेत मिलेंगे। शंका होने पर ऑनलाइन खरीदी करने वाले के घर जाकर सामानों को चेक किया जाए और जब्त करें।

आदेश जारी हो सकते हैं
धारा 144 के तहत में प्रतिबंधात्मक आदेश भी जारी किए जा सकते हैं। इसके बाद भी यदि स्थानीय वितरक नहीं मानते हैं तो उन पर आदेश उल्लंघन पर धारा 188 के तहत कार्रवाई की जा सकती है। पुलिस प्रशासन की सिफारिश पर कलेक्टर यह आदेश जारी कर सकते हैं।

रोकने प्लान तैयार कर रहे: एएसपी मनीषा ठाकुर ने बताया कि अपराधी ऑनलाइन चाकू सहित अन्य गैर-कानूनी सामानों का ऑर्डर कर रहे। लगातार बटंची चाकू के साथ युवा पकड़ा रहे। उच्चाधिकारियों से चर्चा कर इसे रोकने प्लान तैयार किया जाएगा। साथ ही ऐसे सामान बेचने वाले ऑनलाइन डिलीवरी करने वाली कंपनियों से संपर्क किया जाएगा।

नशे के आदी बच्चों में नैतिकता की समझ नहीं
मनोरोग विशेषज्ञ डॉ. सूचिता गोयल ने बताया कि नशे के आदी बच्चों में सामाजिक, नैतिक मूल्यों को समझने और उसे पालन करने की कमी होती है। ऐसे लोगों में क्रोध की प्रवृत्ति ज्यादा होती है, जो कोई भी गलत काम करने में पीछे नहीं हटते। वे नहीं जानते हैं कि इससे उन्हें क्या नुकसान और क्या लाभ होगा। यह प्रवृति तब और बढ़ जाती है, जब वे इस तरह के समूह में होते हैं। इसी कारण बच्चे नशा व हत्या जैसे संगीन वारदात को अंजाम देते हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें