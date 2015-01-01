पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धोखाधड़ी:5 साल में हुई 150 ठगी, इसे रोकने अभियान शुरू

धमतरी4 घंटे पहले
  • अंजोर रथ लेकर हर वार्डों में जाएंगी महिला पुलिस अफसर, पहले दिन घड़ी चौक पहुंचीं

जिले में हर साल कई लोग धोखाधड़ी के शिकार हो रहे है। बीते 5 साल में करीब 150 लोग धोखाधड़ी के शिकार हो गए। यह इसलिए क्योंकि उन्हें इंटरनेट और साइबर क्राइम से जुड़ी जानकारी नहीं होती। साइबर अपराध रोकने के उद्देश्य से महिला पुलिस अफसरों ने घड़ी चौक में करीब एक घंटे जागरूकता अभियान चलाया। खास बात यह कि महिला पुलिस अफसर शहर के वार्डों के अलावा प्रमुख चौराहों पर जागरूकता कार्यक्रम होगा।

जिले में ऑनलाइन धोखाधड़ी के मामलों में ठग नए-नए तरीकों से झांसा देकर लोगों का अपना शिकार बना रहे हैं। ऐसे अपराधों को रोकने महिला पुलिस अफसर सामने अाई है। लोगों को साइबर ठगी, सोशल मीडिया के साइड इफेक्ट, इंटरनेट से जुड़ी सेवाओं का उपयोग आदि की जानकारी देते हुए अपराध से बचने के लिए जागरूक कर रहे हैं। अफसरों ने कहा कि किसी भी अनजान व्यक्ति के झांसे में न आए। अपने बैंक खाता, एटीएम, पिन, ओटीपी जैसी गोपनीय जानकारियां साझा न करें।

वार्डों में जाकर करेंगे जागरूक: एएसपी

एएसपी मनीषा ठाकुर ने बताया कि साइबर अपराध नए-नए तरीके से हो रही है। लोगों को जागरूक करने शहर के प्रत्येक वार्डों में पार्षदों से मिलकर जागरूकता कार्यक्रम चलाया जाएगा। अंजोर रथ के माध्यम से ठगी करने वाले लोगों से सावधान रहने जागरूक किया जाएगा। कार्यक्रम में डीएसपी सारिका वैद्य, प्रशिक्षु डीएसपी रागिनी तिवारी, यातायात प्रभारी सत्यकला रामटेके, महिला सेल प्रभारी रीना कुजुर, सूबेदार रेवती वर्मा व शक्ति टीम के अफसर कर्मचारी थे।

