कटौती:जिले में 1.66 लाख बीपीएल कार्ड लेकिन केरोसिन 1.08 लाख लीटर दिया जा रहा

धमतरी19 घंटे पहले
  • 58 हजार 458 परिवारों को केरोसिन नहीं मिल रहा, अब हर परिवार को 2 की जगह 1 लीटर दे रहे

राज्य में पिछले डेढ़ साल से प्रदेश के सभी बीपीएल परिवारों को 2 लीटर केरोसिन तेल देने के निर्देश जारी किए गए थे। हर महीने प्रत्येक परिवार को दो लीटर कैरोसिन तेल दिया जा रहा था। जिले में 130 केएल (किलो लीटर) का आवंटन किया जा रहा था। अक्टूबर महीने से इसमें कटौती कर दी गई है। जिले में अब 108 केएल(1 लाख 8 हजार लीटर) कैरोसिन की सप्लाई हो रही। प्रत्येक बीपीएल परिवारों को केरोसिन तेल नहीं मिल पा रहा। दुकानों में पहुंचते ही एक-दो दिन में केरोसिन खाली हो रहे। लोगों की शिकायतों के बाद अब प्रत्येक बीपीएल परिवारों को एक-एक लीटर केरोसिन तेल दिया जा रहा है। अक्टूबर महीने से प्रत्येक परिवारों को एक-एक लीटर कैरोसिन तेल बांटा गया। इसके बाद सभी बीपीएल परिवारों को कैरोसिन तेल नहीं मिल पाया।

दीपावली के पहले देने की मांग
जिले के राशन दुकानों में चावल, शक्कर, नमक, चना का आबंटन पहुंच चुका है। कैरोसिन तेल नहीं पहुंचा है। लोग केरोसिन तेल को दीपावली के पहले देने की मांग कर रहे। राशन दुकान में पहुंची निर्मला साहू ने कहा कि हर महीने कैरोसिन तेल लेने के मारामारी की स्थिति रहती है। बीते महीने नहीं मिल पाया था। इस महीने दीपावली के पहले दिया जाना चाहिए। हर महीने 15 तारीख के बाद कैरोसिन दुकानों में पहुंचता है।

जिले में राशन कार्ड की स्थिति

  • 197109 - कुल राशन कार्ड
  • 43624 - अंत्योदय
  • 770 - निराश्रित
  • 121605 - प्राथमिकता कार्ड
  • 263 - अन्नपूर्णा
  • 196 - नि:शक्तजन कार्ड
  • 30651 - एपीएल

पहले आओ, पहले पाओ
जिले में 1 लाख 66 हजार 458 बीपीएल कार्ड हैं। प्रत्येक कार्ड में एक-एक लीटर कैरोसिन दिया जाना है। जिले में 108 केएल मतलब 1 लाख 8 हजार लीटर की सप्लाई हो रही। आवंटन कम होने से पहले आओ, पहले पाओ की स्थिति अब भी बनी हुई है। मात्र 1 लाख 8 हजार परिवारों को ही कैरोसिन मिल पा रहा। बाकी 58 हजार 458 परिवारों को केरोसिन नहीं मिल रहा।

दुकानों में पहुंचाया जा रहा
खाद्य निरीक्षक नरेश पिपरे ने कहा कि जिले में कैरोसिन तेल कम मात्रा में सप्लाई हो रही है। 108 केएल मिल रहा। सभी बीपीएल परिवारों को तेल मिल सके, इसलिए दो लीटर के बदले अब एक-एक लीटर दिए जा रहे। जिले में कैरोसिन तेल पहुंच गया है। दुकानों में पहुंचाया जा रहा है। दीपावली के पहले सभी बीपीएल परिवारों को कैरोसिन मिल जाएगा।

