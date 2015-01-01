पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गलत जानकारी देकर बनवाए:निरस्त हो सकते हैं 19 हजार प्राथमिकता राशन कार्ड

धमतरी11 घंटे पहले
  • कलेक्टर ने तहसीलदाराें काे दिए हैं सत्यापान कराने के निर्देश

जिले के राजस्व अफसराें के पास काम का अंबार है बस यह हाे नहीं रहा है। नामांतरण, बंटवारा के प्रकरणाें के साथ ही अन्य काम अब तहसीलाें में जाकर अटकने लगे हैं। ऐसा ही एक मामला गलत जानकारी देकर प्राथमिकता कार्ड बनाने वाले किसानाें का है। कलेक्टर ने बैठक लेकर तय सीमा से ज्यादा धान बेचने वालाें की सूची तहसीलदाराें काे उपलब्ध कराई थी। साथ ही एक सप्ताह में सत्यापन कराने व रिपाेर्ट देने कहा था। बैठक काे हुए एक महीना बीत गया न ताे तहसीलदाराें ने रिपाेर्ट दी है और न ही कलेक्टर लाैटकर तहसीलदाराें से इस संबंध में जवाब लिया है। अब खाद्य विभाग तहसीलदाराें काे बार-बार पत्र भेजकर अपनी फाइल बनाने में लगा है। फर्जी राशन कार्ड वाले मुफ्त का राशन खा रहे हैं। खरीफ वर्ष 2019-20 में 1.02 लाख किसानों ने समर्थन मूल्य में सोसायटियों में धान बेचा था। इनमें से कई किसानों ने खेत का रकबा गलत बताकर बीपीएल कार्ड बनवाया है। धान बेचने के बाद 19 हजार 327 किसानों की सूची सोसायटी द्वारा खाद्य विभाग को दी गई। इन किसानों का सत्यापन तहसीलदार काे कराना है व रिपाेर्ट देना है। सप्ताहभर में रिपोर्ट देने के निर्देश दिए गए थे। एक माह बीतने के बाद भी अब तक कार्रवाई नहीं हुई है। खाद्य विभाग को किसानों के सत्यापन की सूची नहीं मिली है। इसके लिए फिर से विभाग द्वारा रिमाइंडर भेजा गया है। प्राथमिकता कार्ड बनवाने किसान भूमिहीन, सीमांत किसान के पास 2.5 एकड़ और लघु किसान के लिए 2.5 हेक्टेयर जमीन निर्धारित की गई है। सीमांत किसानों ने 2.5 एकड़ से कम खेत बताकर 2.5 एकड़ से ज्यादा का धान बेचा थे। लघु किसान ने प्राथमिकता कार्ड के लिए आवेदन किए थे, उन्होंने 5 एकड़ से अधिक रकबे का धान बेचा।

रिमाइंडर भेजा गया
खाद्य निरीक्षण नरेश पिपरे ने कहा कि जिले में 19 हजार किसानों ने गलत जानकारी देकर अधिक धान बेचे थे। किसानों का सत्यापन कराने के बाद सूची तहसीलदार के माध्यम से आनी है। अभी तक नहीं मिली। रिमाइंडर भेजा गया है। सूची मिलते ही किसानों के कार्ड निरस्त किए जाएंगे।

दिसंबर से खरीदी, सत्यापित होंगे किसान
1 दिसंबर से समर्थन मूल्य पर धान की खरीदी की जाएगी। इस वर्ष राज्य सरकार ने आदेश जारी कर बीपीएल कार्ड निरस्त करने कहा है। जिले में 1 लाख 21 हजार प्राथमिकता कार्ड हैं। 75 क्विंटल से अधिक धान बेचने पर किसानों एपीएल कार्ड की सूची में आएंगे।

