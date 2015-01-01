पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धान खरीदी:25 सौ में धान बेचने 2 साल में बढ़े 20 हजार नए किसान

धमतरीएक दिन पहले
  • 2019-20 के 1.05 लाख पंजीकृत किसानों में से 3 हजार किसानों के पंजीयन निरस्त

समर्थन मूल्य पर धान खरीदी के लिए पंजीयन कराने की तारीख अब समाप्त हो चुकी। जिले में खरीफ वर्ष 2020-21 में धान बेचने के लिए 9 हजार 341 नए किसानों ने पंजीयन कराया। पिछले दो साल में समर्थन मूल्य पर धान बेचने के लिए किसानों की संख्या में तेजी से बढ़ोतरी हुई है।
दो साल में ही 20 हजार नए किसान पंजीयन कराने आये हैं। इसके पहले खरीफ वर्ष 2014-15 से वर्ष 2018-19 तक 5 साल में 20 हजार किसान बढ़े थे। प्रदेश में धान का समर्थन मूल्य 2500 रुपए होने के बाद सिर्फ दो साल में ही 20 हजार नए किसान बढ़ गए। वर्ष 2019-20 में 11 हजार नए किसान बढ़े थे, वहीं इस वर्ष 9 हजार नए किसानों ने पंजीयन कराया। जिले में खरीफ वर्ष 2020-21 में 85 खरीदी केंद्रों में 1 लाख11 हजार 397 किसान समर्थन मूल्य पर धान बेचेंगे। खरीफ वर्ष 2019-20 में पंजीकृत 1 लाख 5 हजार किसानों में से 3 हजार 121 किसानों के पंजीयन निरस्त हुए हैं।
पंजीयन के बाद नहीं बेच रहे: समर्थन मूल्य पर धान बेचने के लिए पंजीयन कराने के बाद कई किसान धान नहीं बेचते थे, लेकिन बीते वर्ष सबसे ज्यादा किसानों ने समर्थन मूल्य पर धान बेचा। 1.05 लाख में से 2500 हजार किसान हीं धान नहीं बेचा। इसके बाद वर्ष 2018-19 में 94 हजार किसानों ने पंजीयन कराया, जिसमें से 4 हजार किसानों धान नहीं बेचा।

संक्रमित किसानों को टोकन कटवाने मिलेगा अतिरिक्त समय
प्रदेश में 1 दिसंबर से समर्थन मूल्य पर धान खरीदी की जानी है। इसके लिए अब तक निर्देश जारी नहीं हुए हैं। कलेक्टर जयप्रकाश मौर्य ने बुधवार को कलेक्टोरेट सभाकक्ष में बैठक ली, जिसमें कोरोना संक्रमित किसानों को टोकन जारी करने के लिए अतिरिक्त समय देने के निर्देश दिए। धान-खरीदी के लिए सभी समितियों में मूलभूत सामग्री व उपकरण रखने के लिए निर्देशित किया। समितियों में चबूतरा निर्माण पूर्ण करने तथा जरूरी नियमों-निर्देशों का समिति स्तर पर प्रचार-प्रसार के लिए कहा। सभी समितियों में आॅक्सीमीटर, हैंडवाॅश, सेनेटाइजर की व्यवस्था के साथ, समिति के कर्मचारियों सहित किसानों को मास्क लगाकर आने कहा।

वर्षवार पंजीकृत किसान

  • वर्ष - पंजीकृत किसान
  • 2020-21 - 111397
  • 2019-20 - 105563
  • 2018-19 - 94060
  • 2017-18 - 89133
  • 2016-17 - 82622
  • 2015-16 - 77610
