सिटी बस सेवा ठप:9 महीने से खड़ी हैं 4 बसें, 3 की स्टीयरिंग जाम, बैटरी भी खराब, शीशे भी टूटे

धमतरी7 घंटे पहले
  • 5 साल पहले मिली थीं 10 बसें इनमें से 6 रायपुर में 3 साल से खड़ी, जो बची उन्हें चलवाने का ध्यान नहीं

जिलेवासियों को सिटी बस का लाभ नहीं मिल रहा है। कोरोना काल के कारण 25 मार्च यानी बीते 9 महीने से सिटी बसें बंद है, इसे दोबारा चलवाने अफसरों का ध्यान ही नहीं है। भास्कर की टीम ने मंगलवार को इसकी पड़ताल की तो खुलासा हुआ कि धमतरी नगर निगम प्रशासन और आरटीओ ही ध्यान नहीं दे रहे। नतीजा 4 बसें 9 महीने से अर्जुनी स्थित निगम के अस्थायी कांजी हाउस में रखी है। इसमें से एक बस तो चलने लायक नहीं है। शीशे टूट गए हैं। लाइट, इंडिकेटर बंद है। अन्य 3 बसों की बैटरियां खराब हो गई हैं। स्टीयरिंग, इंजन जाम हो चुके हैं। चारों बसों में करीब डेढ़ लाख रुपए खर्च बताया जा रहा है। हैरानी यह कि जिले में 5 साल पहले 2015 में 10 सिटी बसें थी, लेकिन अफसर इन बसों को सही तरीके से नहीं चलवा पाए। नुकसान होने पर शहरी सार्वजनिक यातायात सोसायटी रायपुर 6 बसें वापस ले गई है, जो रायपुर में खड़ी हैं।

50 की जगह 70 रुपए दे रहे
सिटी बसें धमतरी सहित 40 किमी के रेंज में चलती थी। लॉकडाउन के समय से खड़ी 4 बसें धमतरी से कुरूद, मेघा तक चलती थी। यदि सिटी बसों की संख्या बढ़ाई जाती है, तो कम दूरी वाले यात्रियों को राहत मिलेगी। निजी बस वाले धमतरी-रायपुर रोड में कुरूद के यात्रियों से 40 से 45 रुपए किराया वसूल रहे हैं। सिटी बस में 25 रुपए था। नगरी रूट पर दुगली तक निजी बसों का किराया 70 रुपए है, जबकि सिटी बस में 50 रुपए था।

जिले में रोज एक हजार से अधिक यात्री हो रहे प्रभावित
कोलियारी, नगरी, गंगरेल रूट पर सिटी बस संचालन पूरी तरह बंद है। रोज 1 हजार से अधिक यात्री इस रूट पर बस से आते जाते हैं। इन्हें नुकसान हो रहा है। अकेले गंगरेल रूट पर ही रोज सैकड़ों लोग आते-जाते हैं। डूबान क्षेत्रवासी लंबे समय से सिटी बस चलवाने की मांग कर रहे हैं। इस रूट के लोगों को अन्य साधनों का सहारा लेना पड़ रहा है। सिटी बसें चलती है, तो यात्रियों को सुगम साधन मिलेगा। किराया भी कम लगेगा।

जिले में इन रूटों पर चल रही थीं बसें
4 बस- धमतरी से कुरूद, मेघा से वापस धमतरी।
2 बस: गंगरेल, रुद्री से वापस धमतरी बस स्टैंड।
2 बस: धमतरी से कंडेल, दोनर, खरेंगा, कोलियारी से धमतरी बस स्टैंड।
2 बस: नगरी से दुगली तक।

इन रूटों पर है मांग
धमतरी से कोलियारी-खरेंगा, डुबान क्षेत्र, गुरूर रूट पर बस चलाने की मांग हो रही है। तत्कालीन कलेक्टर ने सिटी बस या निजी बस सेवा डुबान में शुरू कराने की योजना पहले बनाई थी। यह भी अधूरी है। इन रूटों पर बसें नहीं चलने के कारण टैक्सी, ऑटो वाले यात्रियों से मनमर्जी किराया लेते है। सीधे तौर पर नुकसान यात्रियों को हो रहा है। जिम्मेदार सिटी बसें चलवाने कोई पहल तक नहीं कर रहे।

जानिए, किसने क्या कहा
निगम प्रशासन ध्यान नहीं दे रहा: डायरेक्टर: सिटी बस संचालन के डायरेक्टर अनवर अली ने बताया धमतरी में 4 बसें हैं। नगर निगम प्रशासन सिटी बस चलवाने ध्यान नहीं दे रहा। 6 बसें रायपुर में है।
किराया को लेकर समस्या: आरटीओ: जिला आरटीओ प्रभारी गौरव साहू ने बताया सिटी बसें चलवाने किराया और एंग्रीमेंट को लेकर समस्या है। दोबारा बसें चलवाने के लिए नगर निगम कमिश्नर से चर्चा करेंगे।
दोबारा चलवाएंगे बसें: कमिश्नर: निगम कमिश्नर आशीष टिकरिहा ने कहा कि लॉकडाउन के पहले सिटी बसें चल रही थी। लॉकडाउन खुलने के बाद कुछ दिन चलीं, फिर अचानक बंद क्यों हुई, इस संबंध में जानकारी नहीं है। रायपुर के सिटी बस संचालन के डायरेक्टर से चर्चा करेंगे। जो भी समस्या होगी, उसे दूर कर शहर में दोबारा बसें चलवाएंगे।

