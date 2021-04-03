पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सड़क असुरक्षा माह:20 घंटे में 5 ‌हादसे, बोरेंदा के सरपंच सहित 4 की मौत, 6 घायल

धमतरी2 घंटे पहले
  • सिहावा चौक पर गुरुवार दोपहर हादसा, श्यामतराई, गुजरा और भखारा के पास भी हुए हादसे

सड़क दुर्घटना रोकने और लोगों में जागरूकता लाने 18 जनवरी से 17 फरवरी तक एक महीने का 32वां सड़क सुरक्षा माह मनाया जा रहा है और इसी दौरान सबसे ज्यादा हादसे अब तक हुए हैं। बुधवार रात और गुरुवार शाम तक 20 घंटे के अंदर जिले में केरेंगांव, भखारा, गुजरा, श्यामतराई और सिहावा चौक के पास 5 अलग-अलग दुर्घटनाएं हुईं। हादसे में दुर्ग जिले के बोरेंदा सरपंच सहित 4 की मौत हो गई। 6 व्यक्ति गंभीर रूप से घायल है। सड़क सुरक्षा माह में रोज हादसे और मौत से नाराज एसपी बीपी राजभानू ने यातायात प्रभारी सत्यकला रामटेके को हटाकर गगन वाजपेयी को जिम्मेदारी दी गई।

ऑटो पलटा, 2 महिलाओं की मौत, 4 घायल
केरेगांव से 4 किमी दूर हर्राकोठी के पास मोड़ पर गुरुवार शाम 5 बजे शादी में शामिल होने जा रहीं महिलाओं से भरा ऑटो पलट गया। 2 महिलाओं की मौत हो गई, 4 गंभीर रूप से घायल हैं। सभी को जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती किया गया। अस्पताल चौकी पुलिस के मुताबिक आॅटो में 10 लोग शादी में शामिल होने लसुनवाही से हार्राकोठी गांव जा रहे थे। हर्राकोठी ढलान के पास अॉटो पलट गया। 2 महिलाओं की इलाज के दौरान मौत हो गई।

गुजरा के पास मेटाडोर ने सरपंच को कुचला
दुर्ग के बोरेन्दा निवासी सरपंच टुमेश्वर साहू (35) बाइक से धमतरी आ रहे थे। गुजरा के पास मेटाडोर सीजी 04 एमएन 7401 ने टक्कर मार दी। उनकी मौत हो गई। मेटाडोर चालक भुनेश्वर सांकरा निवासी भागा, उसे हाईवे पेट्रोलिंग ने पकड़ा।

गाड़ी की टक्कर से साइकिल सवार की मौत
बुधवार रात करीब 10 बजे नेशनल हाईवे पर श्यामतराई के पास पुरूर निवासी कृष्णा यादव हमाल की मौत हो गई। वे धमतरी के शाकंभरी राइस मिल में हमाल थे। रात में मजदूरी कर साइकिल से घर लौट रहे थे। तभी अज्ञात वाहन ने टक्कर मार दी।

मोपेड़ को ट्रक ने मारी टक्कर, युवक घायल
गुरुवार दोपहर 1 बजे सिहावा चौक में ट्रक ने मोपेड सवार लाल बगीचा निवासी ओमप्रकाश को टक्कर मार दी। युवक, मोपेड के साथ ट्रक में घुस गया। दोनोें को बाहर निकाला गया। युवक को जिला अस्पताल भेजा। पुलिस ने ट्रक को जब्त किया।

ट्रक ने कार, पिकअप को टक्कर मारी, दुकान में घुसा
बुधवार रात 2 बजे रायपुर से धमतरी आ रहा ट्रक सीजी 19 बीई 0847 चंडी मंदिर के सामने भखारा के मोती अनाज भंडार व हार्डवेयर दुकान में जा घुसा। पिकअप व कार भी क्षतिग्रस्त हो गए। भखारा पुलिस ने ट्रक को जब्त कर केस दर्ज किया है।

