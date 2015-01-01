पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

राष्ट्रीय आयुर्वेद दिवस आज:स्कूल में लगाए 50 औषधीय पाैधे, पढ़ाई के साथ दवाई बता रहे

धमतरी12 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • उन्नयित प्राइमरी स्कूल भटगांव के शिक्षकाें का प्रयास, 2003 से औषधियाें काे लगाने की शुरुआत की थी

अतुल दुबे | आज राष्ट्रीय आयुर्वेद दिवस है। भटगांव के प्राइमरी उन्नयित स्कूल में बच्चाें काे पढ़ाने के साथ ही आयुर्वेदिक ज्ञान भी दिया जाता है। साथ ही लाेगाें काे स्वस्थ रहने व बीमारियाें काे भगाने के प्राकृतिक तरीके बताए जा रहे हैं। इसका बड़ा फायदा कोरोना संक्रमणकाल में नजर आया। गांव शहर से लगा होने के बावजूद कोरोना संक्रमण गांव में नहीं आया है। लोग गांव में नहीं मिले हैं।
स्कूल के गार्डन में करीब 50 से ज्यादा आयुर्वेदिक औषधियाें के पाैधे लगाए गए हैं। इनकी देख-रेख, गर्मियाें में सिंचाई व खाद पानी देने की व्यवस्था स्कूल के शिक्षक ही कर रहे हैं। यह अपनी तरह का पहला स्कूल है जहां बच्चाें काे पढ़ाने के साथ ही आयुर्वेद का ज्ञान दिया जा रहा है। यहां से पढ़ने वाले अधिकतर विद्यार्थी आयुर्वेद में बताईं गईं सावधानियां व औषधियाें का ज्ञान लेकर निकलते हैं। गांव के लाेग भी यहां से औषधियों के पाैधे ले जाकर बीमारियाें काे दूर भगा रहे हैं।
दाे एकड़ में औषधियां लगाकर लोगों काे दी जाएगी जानकारी: स्कूल में शिक्षक दिनेश पांडे, चेतनलाल साहू ने बताया कि स्कूल के पास दाे एकड़ जमीन मिली है। इसमें छत्तीसगढ़ में मिलने वाली सभी औषधियाें के पाैधाें काे लगाएंगे। इसके लिए दंतेवाड़ा व सुकमा से भी दुर्लभ औषधियाें काे लाने व लगाने का प्रयास किया जा रहा है। यह औषधियां लगाकर लाेगाें काे इनके संबंध में बताएंगे ताकि लाेग आयुर्वेद से जुड़ें। उपयाेग करें। खुद निराेगी रहने के साथ ही संपूर्ण समाज काे निराेगी बनाने में सहयाेग करें।

जंगल से मिली औषधियां और लगाते गए: शिक्षक
शिक्षक दिनेश पांडे ने बताया कि गांव में सपेरे जनजाति के लाेग रहते हैं वे इन औषधियाें के बारे में बताते थे। गांव के डाबेश्वर साहू ने आयुर्वेद में पीएचडी की थी। वे भी इन औषधियाें के बारे में बताते रहे। जंगल में मिलने वाली इन औषधियाें का घर में उपयाेग शुरू हुआ। इसके बाद लगाना शुरू किया। स्कूल के आसपास भी कई औषधियां नजर आईं ताे उन्हें संरक्षित किया। इसके बाद यह क्रम चलता रहा। आज तक चल रहा है। 2003 से औषधियाें काे लगाने की शुरुआत की थी।

इन औषधियों के पौधे लगे
कचनार, सेट्रानाल, शतावर, मालकांगनी, पाषाण भेद, पत्थर चटा, शतावर, मेमरी सहित अन्य प्रकार की कई औषधियां यहां हैं। शिक्षक चेतनलाल साहू इन औषधियाें के जानकार भी हैं। इनके भाई डाॅ. डाबेश्वर साहू आयुर्वेद में पीएचडी थे। शिक्षक चेतनलाल साहू ने बताया कि डाबेश्वर साहू ने छत्तीसगढ़ में मिलने वाली अधिकतर औषधियाें पर अध्यन किया था। उनकी पुस्तकें भी हैं। उन्हाेंने आचार्य बालकृष्ण काे भी इसकी जानकारी दी।

आयुर्वेद से जुड़ रहे लाेग
पूर्व जिला आयुर्वेद अधिकारी सीपी देवांगन ने बताया काेराेनाकाल में आयुर्वेद की तरफ लाेगाें का रुझान बढ़ा है। काेराेना का काेई इलाज नहीं है। ऐसे में बचाव ही सबसे अच्छा है। बचाव के मामले में आयुर्वेद सबसे आगे है। आयुष मंत्रालय ने काेराेना से बचने के जाे उपाय बताए हैं वे इसमें कारगर हैं। सैकड़ाें लाेग अब राेज उस काढ़े काे अपनी क्षमता के मुताबिक पी रहे हैं। काेराेना से बचे हुए हैं। इस दाैरान आयुर्वेद दवाओं का भी महत्व बढ़ गया है।

स्कूल के सभी शिक्षक हाे गए जानकार
प्रधानपाठक चुन्नीलाल तुरिया, भूपेंद्र कुमार सिन्हा, पिंकी साहू, स्वर्णलता नाग, गायत्री साेनवंशी सहित अन्य शिक्षक व अन्य कर्मचारी इन आयुर्वेदिक औषधियाें के जानकार हैं। गांव के लाेग भी यहां से औषधियां ले जाकर राेगाें से निजात पा रहे हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबाइडेन ने विस्कॉन्सिन और मिशिगन जीते, अब ट्रम्प की सत्ता में वापसी बहुत मुश्किल - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- समय आपके पक्ष में है। इसलिए इसका बेहतर सदुपयोग करें। पिछले कुछ समय से जिन कामों में रुकावट आ रही थी, आज वह बहुत ही सहज व आसान तरीके से हल हो जाएंगे। वस्त्र, आभूषण जैसी खरीदारी में भी समय व्यत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें