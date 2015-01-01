पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धान खरीदी:धमतरी में 9050 नए किसान बढ़े आज है पंजीयन का अंतिम दिन

धमतरीएक दिन पहले
  • 14 दिन बाद होगी समर्थन मूल्य पर खरीदी, टोकन कटवाने की मांग

समर्थन मूल्य पर धान खरीदी के लिए किसानों का पंजीयन किया जा रहा है। बार-बार सर्वर समस्या के कारण अब तक दो बार पंजीयन की तारीख बढ़ाई गई। 17 नवंबर को पंजीयन कराने की अंतिम तारीख है। इसके बाद समितियों में टोकन कटना शुरू हो जाएगा। जिले में अब तक 9050 नए किसानों ने पंजीयन करा लिया है। समितियों में धान खरीदी को लेकर तैयारियां भी शुरू कर दी गई है। कलेक्टर ने 13 नवंबर को अधिकारियों व समिति प्रबंधकों की बैठक लेकर समर्थन मूल्य पर धान खरीदी की तैयारियों के निर्देश दिए थे। इस वर्ष धान बेचने वाले किसानों को धान बेचने के पूर्व अपना तापमान की जांच करानी होगी। सोसायटियों में ही सेनिटाइजर व हैंडवाश की व्यवस्था रहेगी। बिना मास्क के किसी भी किसान व कर्मचारियों को सोसायटियों में प्रवेश नहीं मिलेगा। कोरोना संक्रमण के मद्देनजर समिति प्रबंधकों को निर्देश दिए हैं। समिति प्रबंधक भी सोसायटी में आने वाले किसानों को यह जानकारी दे रहे हैं।

किसान बोले- टोकन काटना शुरू हो
किसान हरिराम साहू, देवाराम ने कहा कि खरीदी को अब मात्र 14 दिन ही बचे हैं। टोकन कटना शुरू भी नहीं हो पाया है। खरीदी के लिए कुछ ही दिन बचे रहेंगे, ऐसे में टोकन काटना शुरू किया जाएगा, तो केंद्रों में किसानों की भीड़ रहेगी। सोशल डिस्टेंस का पालन नहीं हो पाएगा। 3-4 दिन बाद ही एक महीने बाद धान बेचने का नंबर आता है। धान अभी खुले में पड़ा हैं। मौसम खराब होने पर किसानों को नुकसान होगा। जल्द टोकन काटना शुरू किया जाए।
खरीदी को लेकर आदेश नहीं
जिले में समर्थन मूल्य पर धान खरीदी को लेकर अब तक आदेश नहीं आया है। 1 दिसंबर से धान की खरीदी होनी है। खरीदी का अनुमानित लक्ष्य भी निर्धारित नहीं हुआ। टोकन काटने के लिए साफ्टवेयर भी शुरू नहीं हो पाया। समितियों में बारदाने की डिमांड विभाग को भेजी गई। बारदाने भी समितियों में पहुंचने लगेंगे। इनका सत्यापन किया जाएगा। जिले में 70 लाख बारदाने की जरूरत है। 45 लाख बारदाने की व्यवस्था हुई है। नए बारदाने अब तक नहीं आए।

इस बार जिले में 1.12 लाख किसान बेचेंगे धान
जिले में समर्थन मूल्य पर धान बेचने के लिए 1 लाख 14 हजार किसान पंजीकृत हैं। इनमें से 2 हजार किसानों का पंजीयन निरस्त हुआ है। इस वर्ष समितियों में 1 लाख 12 हजार किसान धान बेचेंगे। बीते वर्ष 1 लाख 5 हजार किसानों ने पंजीयन कराया था, जिसमें से 1 लाख 2 हजार किसानों ही धान बेचा था।

