प्रवेश प्रक्रिया:बीसीएस पीजी कॉलेज में 92 और गर्ल्स कॉलेज में 52 सीटें खाली

धमतरी13 घंटे पहले
  • कॉलेजों में तीन महीने तक चली प्रवेश प्रक्रिया, फिर भी सीटें रह गईं खाली, अंतिम दिन शुक्रवार को 3 ने छात्रों ने ही लिया प्रवेश

कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण कॉलेज में एडमिशन की प्रक्रिया देरी से शुरू हुई। 1 अगस्त से प्रवेश लिया गया। अक्टूबर महीने के अंत तक प्रवेश की प्रक्रिया चली। तीन महीने तक प्रवेश की प्रक्रिया चलने के बाद भी कॉलेज की सीटें नहीं भर पाईं। अंतिम दिन तीन छात्रों ने प्रवेश लिया। पं. रविवि से संबद्ध काॅलेजों में प्रवेश के लिए 29 अक्टूबर को अंतिम दिन था। सीट खाली होने के बाद भी अंतिम दिन छात्र प्रवेश लेने नहीं आए। जिले के लीड कॉलेज बीसीएस पीजी कॉलेज में सबसे ज्यादा 1150 सीटें हैं। यहां 1058 सीटें भर गईं, 92 सीटें खाली रह गईं। अब प्रवेश की प्रक्रिया भी बंद हो गई। गर्ल्स कॉलेज में 425 में से 371 सीटें भरीं। यहां 54 सीटें खाली रह गईं। अलग-अलग शिफ्ट में कक्षाएं लगेंगी: गर्ल्स कॉलेज के प्राचार्य डॉ. डीआर चौधरी ने बताया कि कॉलेज में प्रवेश के लिए 29 अक्टूबर को अंतिम तारीख थी। एडमिशन की जानकारी विवि को भेजी जा रही है। 2 नवंबर से कक्षाएं शुरू हो जाएंगी। ऑनलाइन व ऑफलाइन दोनों पर चर्चा हो रही है। संभवत: एक कक्षा में निर्धारित सीट से आधी छात्राएं ही बैठेंगी। अलग-अलग शिफ्ट में कक्षाएं लगाई जाएंगी।

आईटी व गणित संकाय की सीटें नहीं भरीं
कॉलेज में सबसे ज्यादा आईटी की सीट नहीं भर पाई। अंतिम चरण तक प्रवेश हाेते रहे, फिर भी छात्रों ने एडमिशन नहीं लिए। बीसीएस पीजी कॉलेज में बीसीए, डीसीए में 40-40 सीट पर 20-20 एडमिशन हुए। बीएससी आईटी में 80 में से 7 सीटें खाली रह गईं। बीएससी गणित में पहली बार यहां 21 सीटें खाली रहीं। इसी तरह गर्ल्स कॉलेज में सबसे ज्यादा बीएससी गणित की सीट खाली है। यहां 80 सीट पर मात्र 28 छात्राओं ने ही एडमिशन लिया। 52 सीटें खाली रह गईं।

5 संकायों की सीटें खाली रहीं: बीसीएस पीजी कॉलेज के एडमिशन प्रभारी प्रो. डॉ. प्रकाश चौधरी ने कहा कि गुरुवार को अंतिम दिन कॉलेज में 3 छात्रों ने एडमिशन लिया। बीएससी होमसाइंस में एक और बीएससी गणित में 2 छात्रों का एडमिशन हुआ। इस वर्ष 5 संकाय में सीटें खाली रह गईं।

