ईद मिलादुन्नबी:एक दिन पहले शहर में निकाली बाइक रैली

धमतरी16 घंटे पहले
ईद मिलादुन्नबी के एक दिन पहले मुस्लिम समाज के युवाओं ने गुरुवार शाम 6.30 बजे शहर में बाइक रैली निकाली। चमेली चौक स्थित मस्जिद से बाइक रैली शुरू हुई, जो मठ मंदिर चौक, गोलबाजार, घड़ी चौक, रत्नाबांधा चौक, म्युनिसिपल स्कूल रोड, शिव चौक, कचहरी चौक होकर वापस चमेली चौक पहुंची। शुक्रवार को सुबह 9.30 बजे रत्नाबांधा चौक स्थित ईदगाह मैदान से जुलूस निकाला जाएगा। जिला प्रशासन ने मुस्लिम समाज के पदाधिकारियों को सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग, मास्क और सैनिटाइजर की व्यवस्था करने कहा है।

कलेक्टर ने अफसरों की लगाई ड्यूटी
ईद मिलादुन्नबी पर 30 अक्टूबर को मुस्लिम समाज जुलूस निकालेगा। व्यवस्था का निरीक्षण करने गुरुवार शाम कलेक्टर जेपी मौर्य, एएसपी मनीषा ठाकुर, एसडीएम मनीष मिश्रा, निगम कमिश्नर आशीष टिकरिहा सहित अन्य अधिकारी व मुस्लिम समाज के प्रतिनिधियाें ने जुलूस स्थल का निरीक्षण किया। शांति व्यवस्था बनाने प्रशासनिक अफसरों की ड्यूटी लगाई है। धमतरी एसडीएम मनीष मिश्रा को जामा मस्जिद, तहसीलदार ज्योति मसियारे को हनफिया मस्जिद चमेली चौक, नायब तहसीलदार राहुल शर्मा को मदिना मस्जिद नवागांव की जिम्मेदारी दी है।

