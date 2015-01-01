पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नशे का कारोबार:शहर में प्रतिबंधित नशीली दवाओं का बड़ा काराेबार सालभर में 10 मेडिकल स्टोर्स पर हो चुकी कार्रवाई

धमतरी4 घंटे पहले
  • नशीली दवा बेचने का खुलासा होने के बाद कारोबार से जुड़े कई कारोबारियों ने दुकानों से हटाईं दवाएं

शहर में प्रतिबंधित नशीली दवाओं का कारोबार बड़े स्तर पर चल रहा है। बीते एक साल में करीब 10 मेडिकल स्टोर संचालक इस अवैध काराेबार में पकड़े गए हैं। इसमें गुप्ता हाॅस्पिटल कैंपस में चल रहा गुप्ता मेडिकल स्टाेर्स भी शामिल है। यह स्टाेर कैंपस के अंदर चल रहा है। यहां से भी प्रतिबंधित दवाओं का अवैध काराेबार चल रहा था। यहां जुलाई में कार्रवाई की गई थी। यह सभी स्टाेर्स खाद्य विभाग के अफसराें की जांच में पकड़े गए हैं। इसके बाद भी अवैध काराेबार पर नियंत्रण नहीं हाे पा रहा है। सूत्र बता रहे हैं कि शहर में चल रहे प्रतिबंधित दवाओं के काराेबार के तार रायपुर सहित देश के अन्य बड़े शहराें से जुड़े हैं। माेटी कमाई करने के लिए मेडिकल संचालक नियमाें के दरकिनार कर जिंदगियों से खेल रहे हैं। प्रतिबंधित दवाएं दाेगुने से ज्यादा दामाें पर बेच रहे हैं। मनोरोग, अनिद्रा और तनाव कम करने की यह प्रतिबंधित दवाएं मेडिकल स्टोर संचालक बगैर डॉक्टर की पर्ची के बेच रहे हैं, इन्हीं दवाओं का उपयोग बड़ी संख्या में नशेड़ी और अपराधी भी कर रहे हैं। सिटी मेडिकल स्टोर्स से बड़ी मात्रा में नशीली दवा जब्त होने के बाद संचालक से पूछताछ में इसका खुलासा हुआ है। रविवार काे हुई कार्रवाई से पहले सालभर में खाद्य एवं औषधि प्रशासन विभाग ने शहर के 9 मेडिकल दुकानों से नशीली दवाएं जब्त की है। पुलिस ने जिस सिटी मेडिकल के संचालक नदीम खान (30) को 1385 नग नशीली टैबलेट के साथ पकड़ा। उसे साल 2019 में खाद्य एवं औषधि विभाग की सहायक औषधि नियंत्रक मीनाक्षी वैष्णव ने 27 अगस्त को नशीली व प्रतिबंधित दवा के साथ पकड़ा था। 15 दिन के लिए दुकान सील भी की थी।

रायपुर, दुर्ग-भिलाई से जुड़े हैं नशे के तार
स्वास्थ्य और पुलिस विभाग के सूत्रों के मुताबिक नशीली दवा का अवैध कारोबार से जुड़े कुछ मेडिकल स्टोर्स संचालकों का संपर्क दुर्ग-भिलाई, रायपुर जैसे बड़ों शहरों के दवा कारोबारियों से है, जहां से प्रतिबंधित व नशीली दवाइयां खरीद रहे है। यह खुलासा गिरफ्तारी के बाद सिटी मेडिकल स्टोर्स के संचालक रिसाईपारा निवासी नदीम खान ने किया है। शहर के कुछ मेडिकल कारोबारियों का नाम भी सामने आया है।

ड्रग विभाग ने सालभर में इन दुकानों से जब्त कीं प्रतिबंधित दवाएं
3 मई 2019- बस्तर रोड स्थित अशोक मेडिकल स्टोर्स
3 मई 2019- रिसाईपारा स्थित गुड मेडिको धमतरी
6 मई 2019- स्टेशन रोड स्थित विजय मेडिकोज
19 जुलाई 2019- सुंदरगंज वार्ड स्थित अनिल मेडिकोज
31 जुलाई 2019- छाती स्थित कबीर मेडिकल स्टोर्स
27 अगस्त 2019- नेहरू गार्डन स्थित सिटी मेडिकल स्टोर्स
13 दिसंबर 2019- गाेविंद मेडिकल एजेंसी
13 फरवरी 2020- पवार मेडिकल स्टोर्स
22 जुलाई 2020- विवेकानंद नगर स्थित गुप्ता मेडिकल स्टोर्स

शहर में ये है हकीकत

  • पुरानी पर्ची पर मिल रही हैं नशे, नींद की दवाएं।
  • डॉक्टर द्वारा लिखी गई पर्ची की फोटोकॉपी को भी मान्य कर रहे हैं।
  • 20 से 40 रुपए की दवाएं 100 से 150 रुपए में बगैर पर्ची बिक रही हैं।

दवाएंं बेचने ये जरूरी

  • मरीज के पास डॉक्टर का लिखा ओरिजनल पर्ची होना चाहिए।
  • दवा खरीदने के बाद पर्ची की कॉपी मेडिकल स्टोर पर ही जमा करना होती है।
  • मेडिकल स्टोर संचालक उतनी ही दवाई दे सकता है, जितने दिन की डॉक्टर ने लिखी है।

कड़ी कार्रवाई होगी
औषधि विभाग सहायक औषधि नियंत्रक मीनाक्षी वैष्णव ने बताया अवैध तरीके से प्रतिबंधित दवाएं बेचने वालाें की निगरानी की जा रही है। सालभर में 9 मेडिकल दुकानों से नशीली दवा जब्त कर दुकान कार्रवाई की है। ये जारी रहेगी।

100 रुपए की टैबलेट 200 से 300 रुपए में
बगैर डॉक्टर पर्ची के प्रतिबंधित दवाएं लोगों को आसानी से मिल रही हैं। सूत्र बता रहे कि कुछ पान ठेले वाले भी नशीले पदार्थ बेच रहे हैं। शहर ही नहीं आउटर के मेडिकल स्टोर में भी बिना पर्ची के दवाएं बेच रहे हैं। 50 से 100 रुपए के टेबलेट को 300 रुपए में बेचा जा रहा है।

सबसे ज्यादा है इन नशीली दवाएं की डिमांड
नींद के लिए दी जाने वाली अल्प्राजोलैम टैबलेट का सबसे ज्यादा अवैध कारोबार हो रहा है। क्लोनाजेपैम व अल्प्राजोलैम (नींद के लिए), कोडीन (खांसी का सिरप), एसिटालोप्रैम (डिप्रेशन, सुसाइडल थॉट के इलाज), एटीजोलैम (नींद व चिंता संबंधी) की भी मांग है।

एक्सपर्ट व्यू: उत्तेजना बढ़ा देती हैं नशीली दवाएं
मेडिकल विशेषज्ञ डॉ. एस वानखेड़े ने बताया कि नशीली दवाओं को सीधे तौर पर खाने से शरीर में रक्त के प्रवाह को कम कर देती हैं। डॉक्टर की सलाह के बिना ऐसी दवाएं लेनेे पर चक्कर, घबराहट, बोलने में दिक्कत आदि होती है। ज्यादा नशीली दवा खाने से पागल भी हो जाते है।

