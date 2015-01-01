पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

असमंजस:499 साल बाद धनतेरस व नरक चतुर्दशी एक साथ, 21 घंटे का रहेगा मुहूर्त

धमतरी10 घंटे पहले
  • धनतेरस पर पूरे दिन खरीदारी का योग, इलेक्ट्रॉनिक, बर्तन व दोपहिया वाहनों की मांग बढ़ी, धनतेरस के लिए लोगों ने कराई बुकिंग

दीपोत्सव पर्व धनतेरस से शुरू होगा। पंचांग में तिथि के गणना भेद के कारण इस साल लोगों में असमंजस है, लेकिन खास बात यह कि धनतेरस 12 व 13 नवंबर को दोनों दिन है। ज्योतिषियों के मुताबिक खरीददारी के लिए 21 घंटे का मुहूर्त है। 12 नवंबर को रात 9.30 बजे से शुरू होगा, लेकिन प्रदोषकाल होने की वजह से 499 साल बाद ऐसा योग बना है, जब 13 नवंबर को धनतेरस के साथ ही शाम को नरक चतुर्दशी की भी पूजा होगी। इससे पहले साल 1521 में योग बना था। 14 को स्वाति नक्षत्र में दीवाली का पूजन होगा। 5 दिन का दीपोत्सव इस बार 4 दिन का ही होगा। धनतेरस के एक दिन पहले बुधवार को बाजार में खूब भीड़ दिखी। शुभ मुहूर्त में खरीददारी करने इलेक्ट्रॉनिक, बर्तन, दोपहिया वाहनों सहित अन्य सामानों की बुकिंग कराई हैं। व्यापारियों को 10 करोड़ से अधिक के व्यापार की उम्मीद है।

अगले 3 दिन अच्छे व्यापार के संकेत: 12 से 14 नवंबर तक बाजार में अच्छे व्यापार के संकेत हैं। इसकी बड़ी वजह 1.02 लाख किसानों के खातों में आए 74 करोड़ व 11 हजार सरकारी कर्मचारियों को मिले 40 करोड़ का वेतन है। इससे धनतेरस व दीवाली बाजार चमकने की स्थिति में है। हालांकि कोरोना ने लोगों की लाइफ स्टाइल बदली है। पब्लिक ट्रांसपोर्ट कम हुए हैं, लेकिन बीते शनिवार को पुष्य नक्षत्र पर बाजार में लौटी रौनक से व्यापारियों को उम्मीद है कि आभूषण, बर्तन का बाजार चमकेगा।

इस वर्ष 2 दिन पड़ेगा धनतेरस, आज रात से मुहूर्त
विप्र विद्वत परिषद के अध्यक्ष व ज्योतिषी पं. होमन प्रसाद शास्त्री के मुताबिक पारंपरिक गणना आधारित पंचांगों में धनतेरस 12 नवंबर गुरुवार को शाम 6.01 बजे से शुरू होकर 13 नवंबर शुक्रवार को दोपहर 3.45 बजे तक है। आधुनिक पंचांगों के अनुसार धनतेरस 12 नवंबर को रात 9.30 बजे से शुरू होगी, जो 13 नवंबर शुक्रवार को शाम 5.59 बजे तक है। दोनों पंचागों में प्रदोषकाल में त्रयोदशी है। 13 नवंबर को त्रयोदशी पर्वकालीन के साथ उदयकाल में भी है, जो श्रेष्ठ है।

आज से दीवाली तक सदर बाजार में चारपहिया बैन
दीवाली त्योहार पर सदर बाजार में होने वाली भीड़ के कारण सदर रोड पर चारपहिया वाहनों को प्रवेश पर प्रतिबंध रहेगा। यह व्यवस्था धनतेरस से दीवाली तक रहेगी। जाम की स्थिति को रोकने के लिए मकई गार्डन परिसर, गांधी मैदान, पुरानी कृषि मंडी और गोशाला स्थल में पार्किंग व्यवस्था की गई है। सुरक्षा के लिए करीब 50 से ज्यादा जवान तैनात रहेंगे। बुधवार को बालक चौक, गोलबाजार, मठ मंदिर चौक, चमेली चौक, सदर बाजार, इतवारी बाजार व गणेश चौक के पास हर 5 से 10 मिनट में जाम की स्थिति बनती है।

सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग व अन्य निर्देशों का पालन
त्योहार के ठीक पहले संक्रमण का स्तर लगातार घटता जा रहा है। इसके चलते बाजार गुलजार होने लगा है। संक्रमित मरीज कम मिलने से लोग अब खरीदी के लिए घरों से बाहर आने लगे हैं। हालांकि बाजार में दुकानदारों के द्वारा सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग और दूसरे प्रोटोकॉल का सख्ती से पालन भी कराया जा रहा है। ग्राहकों को सैनिटाइज करने के बाद ही दुकान में प्रवेश दे रहे हैं।

