मांग:आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता, सहायिका 26 को करेंगी आंदोलन

धमतरी12 घंटे पहले
  • छग जुझारू आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता सहायिका कल्याण संघ की हुई बैठक, प्रांतस्तरीय रैली 10 को

छत्तीसगढ़ जुझारू आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता सहायिका कल्याण संघ की प्रदेश स्तरीय बैठक हुई। इसमें धमतरी के अलावा प्रदेश के सभी जिलों से प्रतिनिधि शामिल हुए। प्रांताध्यक्ष पद्मावती साहू ने कहा कि संघ द्वारा भाजपा शासन काल में मांगों को लेकर 50 दिनों तक अनिश्चितकालीन हड़ताल किया गया। सरकार बदलने के बाद उम्मीदें थी। सरकार ने मांगों पर विचार का आश्वासन दिया, लेकिन पूरा नहीं किया गया। इस कारण प्रदेश की आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता, सहायिका फिर से आंदोलन करेंगी। 26 नवंबर को आंदोलन की शुरूआत होगी। इस दौरान राष्ट्रव्यापी आंदोलन होगा। इसके बाद 10 दिसंबर को प्रांत स्तर पर रैली निकाली जाएगी। सरकार कार्यकर्ता, सहायिका से कोरोना संक्रमण के दौरान भी काम कर रही। कार्यकर्ता सहायिका कोरोना संक्रमित हो चुकी। इसके बाद भी इनका बीमा हुआ और न ही प्रोत्साहन राशि दी जा रही।सरकार यदि मांगों पर विचार नहीं करती है, तो संघ द्वारा फिर से उग्र आंदोलन किया जाएगा। इस अवसर पर भुनेश्वरी तिवारी, सुधा रात्रे, रेवती वत्सल, ताजबेगम खां, सुलेखा शर्मा, गीता बाघ, लता तिवारी, पार्वती यादव, वासंती वर्मा, प्रमिला ठाकुर, विद्या जैन, गायत्री, पुष्पा आदि उपस्थित थीं।

एसयूसीआई भी 26 को करेगा आंदोलन
10 केंद्रीय यूनियन, स्वतंत्र यूनियन संयुक्त रूप से 26 नवंबर को आंदोलन करेगी। एसयूसीआई के सदस्य परमांनद साहू ने बताया कि सरकार की मजदूरी विरोधी नीतियों को हड़ताल किया जाएगा। आंगनबाड़ी, मिड डे मील वर्कर समेत अन्य कर्मचारियाें को नियमित करने, बेरोजगारों को रोजगार देने समेत 10 सूत्रीय मांगों को लेकर आंदोलन किया जाएगा।

