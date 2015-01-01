पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

छठ महापर्व:ठंडे पानी में खड़े होकर उगते सूर्य को दिया अर्घ्य, 36 घंटे का व्रत हुआ पूरा

धमतरी16 घंटे पहले
  • परिवार की खुशहाली और कोरोना के अंत के लिए व्रती महिलाओं ने सूर्य देव से की प्रार्थना, लोगों ने आतिशबाजी करके खुशियों का किया इजहार

उदीयमान सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने के साथ लोक आस्था का 4 दिनी छठ पर्व शनिवार को पूरा हो गया। छठ पूजा के अंतिम दिन उगते सूरज को अर्घ्य देने के लिए नदी, तालाब पर श्रद्धालुओं की बड़ी संख्या मौजूद रही। सुबह 6.30 बजे सूर्य के उदय होते ही घाटों पर जयकारे लगने लगे। व्रत रखने वालों ने ने छठी मइया और सूर्य भगवान से अपनी संतानों, पति व परिवार की खुशियां मांगीं। 36 घंटे का निर्जल व्रत पूरा किया। लोगों ने छठ पर्व पूरा होने पर आतिशबाजी करके भी खुशी का इजहार किया। शनिवार को अर्घ्य देने के लिए श्रद्धालु सुबह 4 बजे से रुद्रेश्वर महादेव घाट और आमा तालाब में गए थे। सूपे में मौसमी फसल के अलावा अन्य प्रसाद रखकर कमर तक पानी में घंटेभर खड़े रहकर सूर्यदेव के उगने का इंतजार किया। मौसम खराब होने से हल्का कोहरा छाया रहा। सूर्य उदय सुबह 6.30 बजे हुआ। इसके साथ लोगों ने पूजन शुरू किया। सूर्य को गाय का कच्चा दूध, जल चढ़ाया। अर्घ्य देने से पहले उपवास रखने वाली महिलाओं ने दूसरी महिलाओं के माथे पर सिंदूर लगाया। पूजन के लिए तालाब व घाट पर गन्ने का मंडप सजाया गया था। लोग नए कपड़ों में आए थे। एक-दूसरे को पर्व की बधाई दी। बड़ों का आशीर्वाद लिया। महिलाएं भजन-गायन करते हुए घर लौट गईं। महिलाओं ने अन्न-जल ग्रहण कर 36 घंटे का व्रत पारण किया।

कोरोना के अंत के लिए सूर्य देव से की प्रार्थना
साधना सिंह, सुषमा शर्मा, रिता सिंह, मंजू देवी, प्रभावती सिंह, प्रीति द्विवेदी, गीता देवी ने बताया कि शुक्रवार शाम को डूबते सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने के बाद कई महिलाएं घर चली गई। व्रत करने वाली कई महिलाएं रातभर घाट पर ही रही। शनिवार सुबह उगते सूर्य को जल और दूध का अर्घ्य देकर छठ मइया की पूजा की गई। उन्होंने बताया कि व्रत काफी कठिन है, लेकिन इस पर्व पर उनकी आस्था है। संतान की लंबी उम्र, परिवार की खुशहाली की कामना को लेकर 36 घंटे का निर्जना व्रत रखते आ रहे हैं। कोरोना के अंत के लिए भी प्रार्थना की गई।

ये हैं छठ महापर्व के 7 सूत्र
सात्विक: कार्तिक मास शुरू होते ही खाने-पीने से लेकर पहनने व सोने तक में सात्विकता रहती है। व्रत के 4 दिन पहले से इसमें खास सावधानी बरती जाती है।
स्वच्छता: छठ में स्वच्छता का महत्व आस्था जितना ही है। घर-बाहर ही नहीं, सफाई और व्रत का माहौल भी हमारे जीवन को एक नया आयाम देता है।
सादगी: व्रती महिलाएं शृंगार से भी परहेज करती हैं। बगैर चप्पल-जूते के ही घाट जाने का प्रावधान है।
सहृदयता : छठ में उपयोग होने वाले सामान के लिए किसी में नकार भाव नहीं है। दूध, नारियल, सूप, गन्ना आदि लोग बांटते हैं।
संयम: इंद्रियों को संयमित करने की प्रक्रिया तो व्रती पहले से शुरू कर देते हैं। 4 दिन तो संयमित जीवन का ही संदेश है।
समर्पण: छठ व्रत सूर्य के प्रति आस्था, सृष्टि और स्रष्टा के समक्ष कर्ता का समर्पण है।
समरसता: व्रत, दिखावे के तमाम पचड़ों से बाहर है।

औषधि गुणों से भरपूर होती हैं पूजा सामग्री: छठ में अर्पण के लिए बना प्रसाद औषधी गुणों से भरपूर होता है। सिंघाडा से कैल्शियम, आयोडीन मिलता है। बवासीर व दमा रोग में फायदेमंद होता है। हल्दी से रोग प्रतिरोधक क्षमता बढ़ती है। लीवर के लिए फायदेमंद होता है। दाग व झुर्रिया कम होती हैं।

