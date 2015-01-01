पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दीपपर्व:दीवाली पर 32 साल बाद बना सूर्य, चंद्र, मंगल व शुक्र का शुभ संयोग, शाम को 2 घंटे रहेगा मुहूर्त

धमतरी42 मिनट पहले
  • शाम 5.28 से 7.24 बजे तक रहेगा लक्ष्मी पूजा का मुहूर्त , कल निकलेगी गौरा-गौरी की बारात

इस बार दीवाली पर ग्रहों का दुर्लभ संयोग बन रहा है। 14 नवंबर दीवाली की शाम करीब 7 बजे मंगल मीन राशि में मार्गी होंगे। ज्योतिषाचार्य पं. शिवप्रसाद त्रिपाठी ने बताया कि दीवाली पर सूर्य, चंद्र, मंगल और बुध और शुक्र का यह संयोग 32 साल बाद बना है। सूर्य-बुध और चंद्र तुला राशि में रहेंगे। इससे पहले 9 नवंबर 1988 को 32 साल पहले दीवाली पर ऐसा योग बना था। जब मंगल मीन राशि में था। दीवाली पर शनि मकर में और गुरु धनु राशि में रहेगा, इनकी वजह से व्यापार श्रेष्ठ रहेगा। लक्ष्मी पूजा के लिए शाम 5.28 बजे से 2 घंटे तक मुहूर्त है दीवाली पर 14 नवंबर को माता लक्ष्मी की घर-घर पूजा होगी। दीवाली का उत्सव मनाने के लिए हर वर्ग के लोग खूब पटाखे फोड़ेंगे। ऐसे में वायु प्रदूषण कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ने की संभावना है इसलिए इस साल पटाखे फोड़ने पर एनजीटी (नेशनल ग्रीन टिब्यूनल) ने आदेश जारी किया है। दीवाली की रात 8 बजे से 10 बजे तक ही पटाखे फोड़े जा सकेंगे। लोगों को केवल 2 घंटे ही पटाखा फोड़ने समय मिलेंगे।

जिन शहरों में वायु प्रदूषण नियत मानक से अधिक वहां पटाखों पर प्रतिबंध
नेशनल ग्रीन ट्रिब्यूनल ने देश के ऐसे शहर जहां वायु प्रदूषण का स्तर नियत मानक से अधिक है, वहां पटाखों की बिक्री और उपयोग प्रतिबंधित कर दिया है। ऐसे शहरों में केवल ग्रीन पटाखों की बिक्री और उपयोग की अनुमति दी है। ऑनलाइन पटाखों की बिक्री प्रतिबंधित है। दीवाली, छठ, गुरुपर्व तथा नया वर्ष-क्रिसमस पर केवल हरित पटाखे फोड़ने की अवधि तय की है। कलेक्टर जेपी मौर्य ने एनजीटी के जारी निर्देशों का स्थानीय स्तर पर कड़ाई से पालन करने कहा है।

पटाखे फोड़ने के लिए इतनी छूट

  • दीवाली के दिन : रात 8 बजे से रात 10 बजे तक
  • छठ पूजा : सुबह 6 से सुबह 8 बजे तक
  • गुरुपर्व : रात्रि 8 बजे से 10 बजे तक
  • नया वर्ष रात 11ः55 से रात
  • क्रिसमस 12ः30 तक

लक्ष्मी पूजा का शुभ मुहूर्त

  • अमावस्या तिथि : 14 नवंबर को दोपहर
  • प्रारंभ : 2.17 बजे से
  • अमावस्या तिथि 15 नवंबर को सुबह
  • समाप्त : 10.36 बजे तक
  • लक्ष्मी पूजा मुहूर्त : 14 नवंबर को शाम 5.28 बजे से शाम 7.24 बजे तक

दो दिन रहा धनतेरस: अच्छा रहा कारोबार
इस साल धनतेरस दो दिन का था। ऐसे में शुक्रवार को भी बाजार खरीदारों से गुलजार रहा। शुभ मुहूर्त पर आभूषण, इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स आइटम, कपड़े से लेकर मिठाई तक की जमकर खरीदारी हुई। ऑटोमोबाइल शो-रूम खुलते ही वाहनों और इलेक्ट्रॉनिक सामानों की डिलीवरी शुरू हो गई। कारोबारियों के मुताबिक अच्छा व्यापार हुआ है। महामारी के चलते लॉकडाउन में जो व्यवसाय गिर गया था, वह धनतेरस में ऊपर उठ गया। लक्ष्मी पूजा के दिन भी अच्छे कारोबार की उम्मीद है।

50 से अधिक जगह निकलेगी शोभायात्रा, विसर्जन रात 12 बजे तक
शहर में गौरा उत्सव की तैयारी चल रही है। सभी 40 वार्डों में 50 से अधिक जगह में गौरा-गौरी की बारात (शोभायात्रा) निकाली जाएगी। गौरी-गौरा विवाह के बाद देर-रात तक विसर्जन होगी। शहर के कोष्टापारा नंदी चौक स्थित कठौली तालाब में 20 से अधिक गौरा-गौरी की प्रतिमा का विसर्जन होगा। मूर्तिकार गौरा-गौरी की प्रतिमा बनाने में जोरशोर से जुटे हैं। परंपरा अनुसार दीवाली की रात मूर्तियों का शृंगार किया जाएगा।

