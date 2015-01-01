पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:आज से 2 दिन बैंक बंद, एटीएम खाली हुए तो मुश्किल

धमतरी42 मिनट पहले
  • एजेंसी सिर्फ 14 नवंबर को ही एटीएम में डालेगी कैश, फिर छुट्‌टी के कारण नहीं डाले जाएंगे रुपए

दीपावली पर दो दिन बैंक बंद रहेंगे। इस दौरान बैंककर्मी एटीएम में कैश नहीं डालेंगे। जिन बैंकों के एटीएम का संचालन एजेंसी कर रही, वहीं कैश डालेगी। एजेंसी भी सिर्फ 14 नवंबर को ही एटीएम में एक से दो बार ही कैश डालेगी। इसके बाद एटीएम खाली हुए तो लोगों को रुपए निकालने के लिए एक से दूसरे एटीएम के चक्कर लगाने पड़ेंगे। शुक्रवार को सभी बैंकों में सुबह एक बार एटीएम में कैश डाला गया। दोपहर तक 10 से अधिक एटीएम खाली हो गए। कुछ बैंकों के एटीएम में लगातार ट्रांजेक्शन होने से सर्वर समस्या आती रही। लोगों को धनतेरस के दिन खरीदारी के लिए कैश निकालने परेशान होना पड़ा।

3-3 घंटे में खाली हो रहा पीडी नाले के पास का एटीएम
धमतरी जिले में 27 बैंकों की 90 से अधिक शाखा है। इनके 75 से अधिक एटीएम हैं। धमतरी शहरी क्षेत्र में 35 एटीएम हैं। सबसे ज्यादा ट्रांजक्शन पीडी नाले के एटीएम में होता है। यहां एटीएम हर 3-3 घंटे में खाली हो रहा।

शाम को एटीएम हुआ फुल
जिन बैंकों में कर्मी एटीएम में कैश डालते हैं, वहां शुक्रवार को शाम को बैंक बंद होने के पहले एटीएम को फुल किया गया। यहां शनिवार को एटीएम खाली हो जाते हैं, तो रुपए नहीं डलेंगे। रुपए डलने के बाद शाम को लोगों की भीड़ एटीएम में कैश निकालने के लिए लगी रही।
एटीएम में कैश रखने कहा
लीड बैंक अधिकारी प्रवीण कुमार रॉय ने कहा कि बैंक शनिवार और रविवार को बंद रहेंगे। शनिवार को बैंक बंद होने एटीएम में कैश नहीं डालेंगे। शुक्रवार शाम को सभी एटीएम को फूल करने कहा गया। एजेंसी संचालक एटीएम को शनिवार को डालेंगे।

